French's launches mustard hot dog buns in time for National Mustard Day

National Mustard Day is being celebrated once more by French’s, and this time the company is offering convenience with "mustard buns."

Starting Saturday, the world-famous condiment brand will launch a limited edition line of hot dog buns that have French’s Classic Yellow Mustard baked into the bread.

Select cities in New York, Illinois, California, Maryland and Massachusetts will get to try the new buns while supplies last.

COUPLE GETS ENGAGED AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK IN FRONT OF OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE

Mustard fans that visit The Hot Dog King outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, The Lodge tavern in Chicago and Pier Burger in Santa Monica starting at 12 p.m. local time will be able to snag mustard buns free of charge from hot dog carts.

Alternatively, customers can get a mustard bun with purchase from concession stands at two landmark baseball stadiums.

Yankee Stadium’s Concession Stand 110 in Bronx, N.Y. and Camden Yards’ Camden Franks Concession in Baltimore, Md. will serve the buns during their Saturday home games.

HOT DOGS: 5 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS

French’s will host another mustard bun giveaway from The Best Sausage Company in Boston on Aug. 14. The buns will be distributed from a hot dog cart outside of Fenway Park.

"For over 115 years, French's has delivered bold, all-American flavor to customers nationwide," McCormick & Company’s Chief Marketing Excellence Officer Jill Pratt said in a press release Wednesday. "Year after year, we look forward to raising the French's flag in celebration of National Mustard Day, by introducing exciting new ways to enjoy the bright, tangy taste of mustard."

The mustard bun was created in collaboration with the Piantedosi Baking Co., a 105-year-old commercial bakery in Malden, Massachusetts.

ROUND HOT DOGS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CONFUSING TWIST ON THE CLASSIC AMERICAN DISH

For customers who can’t get their hands on the special buns in time for National Mustard Day, French’s has published instructional recipes on mustard challah bread, mustard beer bread, mustard bread French toast and mustard bread grilled cheese.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Previous mustard creations French’s has released for the national day include mustard ice cream from 2019 and mustard beer from 2020.