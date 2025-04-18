Franklin Graham shares hope message in exclusive interview on Easter special: 'God hasn’t forgotten them'

In a powerful Easter message filmed from the smoldering remains of fire-ravaged neighborhoods in California, Rev. Franklin Graham is calling the nation to remember that even in devastation, hope is not lost.

Filmed in the ashes of homes lost to the Southern California wildfires, "Easter from the Ashes" premieres at noon ET Sunday on Fox News.

"Can there be hope in the place of ashes?" Graham asks in the special, standing amid the rubble of the Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. "This is a message of hope for people who feel forgotten."

The program, which also features performances by Grammy-winning worship leader Michael W. Smith and artist Charity Gayle, was recorded in and around areas still scarred by flames.

The music portion was filmed on the campus of Pepperdine University, just miles from neighborhoods that were leveled.

The broadcast is the latest in a long tradition of Easter messages from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, but this one is grounded quite literally in the ashes of loss — speaking not only to spiritual need, but also to physical and emotional pain felt across the country in the wake of natural disasters.

In just the last several months, Americans have endured a string of catastrophes: wildfires on the West Coast, floods and tornadoes across the Midwest and South, and Hurricane Helene in the Southeast. In each case, Samaritan’s Purse — the international relief organization led by Graham — has mobilized to help.

"Easter is not the same for many people this year," Graham told Fox News Digital. "So many have gone through devastating tragedy and loss. But I want people to know that God hasn’t abandoned them."

Samaritan’s Purse has deployed disaster relief teams across the U.S. to provide everything from physical labor to moral support.

In California, volunteers have been helping families sift through ashes to recover treasured belongings. In one especially memorable case, a woman was searching for a porcelain vase — her grandmother’s heirloom brought from overseas. The team found it unbroken, tucked in a basement corner under piles of ash.

"It wasn’t cracked. It wasn’t chipped," Graham said. "To anyone else, it was just a vase. But to her, it was priceless. That’s the kind of healing we’re trying to bring."

In other parts of the country, Samaritan’s Purse has helped restore mobility and shelter by replacing cars and rebuilding homes. Partnering with Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Automotive Group, the organization has been supplying vehicles to families who lost everything.

"When people lose their cars in a disaster, they’re stuck," Graham said. "We’ve seen people walking to the store or relying on neighbors. We just felt called to help however we could."

Currently, Samaritan’s Purse has more than a dozen homes under construction, with plans to continue rebuilding for at least the next three years.

While physical rebuilding is vital, Graham’s Easter message centers on spiritual renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He draws attention to the biblical reality of both heaven and hell — a theme often overlooked, but one Graham said he believes is urgently needed today.

"In this special, I talk about how Jesus preached on hell. And how He also gave us a way out," Graham said. "He died for our sins. He was buried. And on the third day, He rose again. That’s the hope we have."

He recounted stories from disaster survivors who described their experiences as near-death or even miraculous. One woman, caught in a flood, managed to grab a branch that later couldn’t be found —something she believes was divine intervention.

"Some people say angels saved them," Graham noted. "Things happened that just don’t make sense otherwise."

Graham also spoke about his recent visit to the White House during Holy Week, where he joined around 40 pastors for a private dinner and worship service with President Donald Trump. He described the President’s remarks as "the clearest gospel message I’ve ever heard from a U.S. president."

"I don’t think we’ve heard anything like it since maybe George Washington," Graham said. "He not only believes, but he’s not afraid to say it."

"We have a president that is not afraid of his faith," Graham said Friday on The Ingraham Angle. "He doesn’t shy away from it. He’s very bold about it and clear about what he believes."

Graham described Trump’s message at the dinner as one of the clearest public affirmations of the Gospel he has heard from any U.S. president. "He talks about Jesus Christ, talks about his own faith," he said. "He’ll tell you that when that bullet went through his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, it was God who spared his life."

The day after the dinner, Graham participated in a service for White House staff, including lawyers and administrative professionals, joined by Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who administered communion. "It was a wonderful time of worship," he recalled.

Graham credited the Trump administration with helping cut through bureaucratic red tape that often slows recovery efforts in disaster zones.

"California has been very difficult," he said. "We’ve faced a lot of delays at the state and local level. But the President pushed FEMA to act faster. That helped open doors."

As the interview closed, Graham returned to the core message of the season.

"Easter is a very special time because Jesus Christ conquered death," he said. "He took our sins to the cross. He died. He was buried. But on the third day, He rose from the dead. And He will come into any heart that is willing to accept Him by faith. That’s the miracle of Easter."