Fox routinely steals man’s newspaper for 6 weeks: report

A man in Virginia is dealing with a thieving neighbor.

Frank Kohn, from Fairfax, Virginia, has had his newspaper stolen regularly by a local fox for the past six weeks, according to a local report.

HIGHLY VENOMOUS COBRA SNAKE MISSING IN TEXAS TOWN, POLICE WARN

NBC4 Washington reported that Kohn’s copies of The Washington Post started disappearing from in front of his home in June.

Kohn, a wildlife biologist, believed it was an animal right away, so he put a wildlife camera in his front yard to catch the culprit, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since he put up the camera, Kohn has seen one fox – and occasionally two foxes – taking his paper "almost every morning," NBC4 reported.

According to the station, on days the fox doesn’t take the newspaper, the fox moves it or urinates on it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A newspaper-stealing fox isn’t the only creature residents have had to worry about recently.

Earlier this week, police in Grand Prairie, Texas, warned residents to watch out for a missing West African Banded Cobra that went missing from its owner’s home on Tuesday evening, FOX News previously reported.

The missing snake is venomous and very dangerous, officials said.

Anyone who sees what could be the snake have been encouraged to call 911 immediately.