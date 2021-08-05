Highly venomous cobra snake missing in Texas town, police warn

Police are warning residents of a Texas town to watch out for a dangerous snake that is on the loose.

The Grand Prairie Police in Grand Prairie, Texas, said Wednesday that a West African Banded Cobra went missing on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has granted the owner a permit to have the venomous snake.

The owner told FOX 4 that his snake – which he only had for a few days – went missing while he was building an enclosure for it. He told the station he should have had a lock on the cage, but he didn’t, which was a mistake.

Though the snake is very dangerous, the owner, who declined to give his name, told the station: "I feel very bad for the community and everything, for the fears that they have to go through."

After the owner reported that his snake went missing, he, along with Grand Prairie Animal Services and a professional snake catcher, searched the owner’s neighborhood but were unable to find the missing pet, according to police.

Grand Prairie Police asked residents to immediately call 911 if they see "any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra."

"Do not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake," officials said in the announcement.

According to the announcement, officials and local hospitals have "initiated a protocol" in order to "treat this type of snake bite in event of a human encounter."

Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife official Randall Kennedy told FOX 4 said as long as the snake isn’t bothered, it’s unlikely to hurt someone. If it does bite a human, though, the results could be fatal.

"Don’t get overhyped. It’s not going to chase you down, anything like that," Kennedy told FOX 4. "If you step on it, it’s going to bite you. If you grab it, it’s going to bite you. Other than that, you’re pretty safe."