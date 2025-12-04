Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter: Vegas tourist wins big bucks on $25 bet

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fontainebleau Resort & Casino

A Las Vegas tourist struck it big with a $25 bet at the Fontainebleau casino. (George Rose/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FINDING FORTUNE - A tourist hit a big payday with just a $25 bet at a Las Vegas casino.

HIGH STAKES - A sky-dining attraction malfunctioned, leaving a family and a staff member stranded 120 feet in the air until firefighters rescued them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

HITTING THE ROAD - Country music icon Dolly Parton launches a new venture to transform highway rest areas.

A woman is sitting in her car with a leopard steering wheel, all dressed up with makeup on.

Dolly Parton is opening up a travel stop in Tennessee, and more are on the way. (Dolly Parton/X)

'DRESSING WITH RESPECT' - Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised Pope Leo XIV's airplane outfit in a viral social media post.

SEALED SECRETS - Archaeologists opened a rare and untouched Roman sarcophagus for the first time in 1,700 years.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue