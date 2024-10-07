Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's Supreme Court Quiz

Our special SCOTUS quiz on justices past and present: Try to get a perfect score!

Shannon Bream By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
Published

The Supreme Court opens its 2024-25 term this week. Just how much do you know about the justices and their work at the court?

Try our quiz and test your knowledge of past and present SCOTUS trivia, from one justice's childhood nickname to the one president whose nominations to the court nearly entirely flopped!

App users: click here.

For more fun, this week's American Culture Quiz covers some of the biggest October occasions, including a certain pumpkin-spiced question.

Here's our latest News Quiz, featuring a midair close call near a U.S. state and the return of an iconic Johnny Depp character in costume.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And, for all our quizzes, click here. Thanks for playing!

Fox News Digital's Mitch Picasso contributed to this quiz.

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Sunday. She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court. Her latest book is "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak."

Deals