©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 30, 2025

Try this week’s news quiz covering key headlines from celebrity news to international politics

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Todd and Julie Chrisley walked out of prison this week, and this world leader appeared to be shoved in the face. Do you know the details?

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called a U.S. demand "utter nonsense" in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on country classics and patriotic practices in this week's American Culture Quiz.

