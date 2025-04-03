Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 4, 2025

Trump turns up the tariffs as Russia's president ratchets up reinforcements in this week's News Quiz

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

A female fencer took a knee during a competition in Maryland, and Morgan Wallen walked off  SNL's famous stage. Can you get all the details in this week's News Quiz?

Looking to score some more? 

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett called the governor of Texas "Hot Wheels." Do you know why? Test your knowledge with last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on beautiful blooms, home run histories and calendar coincidences in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals