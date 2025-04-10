Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 11, 2025

Moscow released a Russian-American woman in a prisoner swap with the United States, and a country singer lost his cool after fans threw a beer on stage. Can you answer the details in this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz?

Looking to score some more?

A female fencer took a knee during a competition in Maryland. Can you get all the details of our previous week's News Quiz?

Test yourself on space sagas, famous foods and showbiz spectacles in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!