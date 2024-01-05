These 10 Valentine's Day gifts you can find on Amazon close the gap on long distances

Long-distance relationships can be difficult and need to be nurtured to survive. Showing how much you care with a thoughtful gift, no matter the occasion can help to fill the gap that physical distance creates. This Valentine's Day, show your faraway loved one that you are thinking about them with these 10 picks you can find on Amazon.

We've selected gifts to remind your beloved how special they are and keep you close to their hearts. Make sure your Valentine's Day pick is delivered on time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 picks that will make even the longest distances feel closer this Valentine's Day:

Lovebox Color & Photo $139.99

Use the Lovebox Color & Photo to send a long-distance partner heartfelt digital messages. The Lovebox is a connected messaging device that pairs with an app to go beyond regular communication and deliver special expressions of affection. It can be used to send messages, photos, drawings and animations.

Love Messages in a Bottle $26.97, now $21.97

Show your love with a daily dose of passionate love messages in a capsule. The bottle includes 50 romantic messages to start their day with a smile on their face.

BoldLoft Love Has No Distance Long Distance Mugs $36.99

You'll feel closer to your love as you share "I love you" over coffee with matching mugs designed for long-distance couples. These mugs are packed in a gift-giving-ready packaging box with signature "boy and girl" graphics. You can write your love messages on the box to sweeten up your gifts for them.

LuvLink Friendship Lamp v2.0 $194.95

Light up the lives of your loved ones with the LuvLink Friendship Lamp v2.0. No matter where you are in the world - when you tap your lamp, your loved ones' lamp will light up the same color.

SUPHELPU Custom Bracelets with Picture inside $15.99

Share a special memory with your loved ones with SUPHELPU Custom Bracelets. The bracelet comes with a gift box. Photos can be viewed by projecting them onto the wall with your phone's camera or with the naked eye when viewing through the raised side of the glass. You can also have it appear on your phone using your camera.

Personalized Necklace Long Distance Relationship $23.50

Keep close to her heart with this Personalized Necklace that features two different states of your choice with a dainty heart between them. The necklace is available in gold-plated, silver-plated, or rose gold-plated with stainless steel.

Aura Carver 10.1" WiFi Digital Picture Frame $179.00

Pack this Aura Carver 10.1" WiFi Digital Picture Frame with favorite moments that you've shared. You can keep updating the frame by sending photos and videos directly from your phone to the Aura digital picture frame.

witfox Custom Spotify Plaque $9.99

This custom song plaque with an optional wooden base is a unique gift for your long-distance loved one. Just scan a song commemorating your love and a picture of the two of you using the Spotify app to create the perfect souvenir.

Personalized cuff bracelet $12.95

Share this personalized cuff bracelet with a message that reads, "No matter where we go, no matter what we do, I'll always be there for you," to remind your loved one of their importance. The cuff bracelet is made from hypoallergenic surgical grade 316L stainless steel for long life. It comes with a pretty gift box and a lovely sweet card.

FAMIHEART Custom Hoodie $17.99

Let them wrap up in your love with this custom hoodie. All you need to do is send in a picture of your favorite moment that will be outlined and printed on the sweatshirt. Customers like the sweatshirt's comfort, quality, appearance and fit.