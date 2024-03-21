Florida vacationers beware! Great white shark named 'Penny' circling warm waters

A 10-foot great white shark, named Penny, was captured lurking the waters off the coast of Florida.

According to ocean research organization OCEARCH, Penny was tracked off the coast of Fort Myers Beach at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

The 10 foot 3 inch great white shark first pinged off the coast of Boynton Beach, Florida in Dec. 2023. She later made her way further southwest into the Florida Keys and then into the Gulf of Mexico.

The 522-pound female shark lurked into the Sunshine State on Feb. 4 in the Florida Keys area, before circling up to waters off Sanibel Island, where it last pinged on March 17.

Nearly a year ago, Penny became OCEARCH's 92nd white shark tagged in western North America.

She was named after residents of the Salty Penny Canvas in North Carolina, who helped OCEARCH with custom marine canvas projects that provide a comfortable experience on the water and allow them to operate in tougher conditions.

Capt. Chip Michalove, the owner of Outcast Sport Fishing in South Carolina , told Fox News Digital that many great white sharks typically leave the waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern U.S. to travel further north as far as Nova Scotia this time of year.

"It's moving days," he said. "Their diet is going to completely change. They're going to go from chasing turtles and dolphins to now they're going to start looking for seals."

