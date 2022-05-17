Florida family in beach town yearns for a dream home on the water

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I never knew much about Destin, Florida, before I started working on "American Dream Home," which airs on FOX Business Network.

My brother had mentioned going there, but for years I honestly didn't know anything about the town, the culture or the incredible beaches.

What a surprise to see what a wonderful community lives there!

I also loved the quiet of the neighborhood in which Dan and Sarah chose to buy. I'm truly happy for them.

SEARCH FOR HOME IN COLORADO IS ALL ABOUT FAMILY: ‘GRATEFUL FOR FREEDOM’

I also found myself very moved by Dan's words about his father. He wanted his dad to enjoy a life on the water, something his father had wanted for himself.

Now, Dan — after years of hard work and moving "up" from home to home — was able to give that experience to him.

The fact that Dan and Sarah put their family above themselves — that in every home they toured while the cameras were rolling they mentioned where they would potentially entertain their parents, and which rooms would be set aside for their kids — in my opinion showed just how selfless Americans can be.

Putting family first is such an important part of what the American dream is all about.

"There is something so calming about seeing the water every day."

I caught up with Sarah this week after the episode aired, to see how she, Dan, and the entire family was adjusting to their new lives in Destin, Florida.

Question: What was the experience filming the episode like? The crew, cameras, the driving — anything surprise you about television?

Answer: We really loved the whole crew. They were all great to work with and made us feel comfortable from the start.

It was such a fun experience being a part of the production. It was definitely surprising how much footage we shot for a half-hour show.

Q: How has life been since you bought the home? Are you happy with the purchase and the area you chose?

A: We are so happy with our new home. We moved in during the fall, so we are really looking forward to summer!

KEY WEST BEACH LIFE LURES COUPLE TO FULFILL REAL ESTATE DREAMS

A friend of mine built a house on the water a few years ago and told me living on the water is life-changing. As soon as we moved in, I knew what she meant. There is something so calming about seeing the water every day, and watching dolphins go by while you’re washing dishes is pretty amazing!

"We run into people we know at the grocery store or a restaurant and the kids always find a friend. It’s a great place to raise a family."

When we first moved in, I would tear up just looking out the window. I kept feeling like I needed to pinch myself because I couldn’t believe this was OUR home.

IN SALVO, N.C., ONE FAMILY SEARCHES FOR A HOME, NOT JUST A HOUSE

Q: Talk a bit more about your decision to live in Destin. What drew you to the area?

A: We both grew up vacationing in Destin, but work is what brought us here.

It really is special living in a place where other people vacation.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: TIPS FOR FLIERS AND DRIVERS

Destin is really a beautiful place, but the people here are just as amazing. I love that we run into people we know at the grocery store or a restaurant and the kids always find a friend. It’s a great place to raise a family.

Q: The interactions between you both are lovely to observe. When you look back at your life together so far, what are you grateful for the most?

A: We are most grateful for our beautiful kids and the love and support of our family. We would not be who we are today or where we are without our amazing parents!

I am so happy with this life that we have built and proud that we have been able to accomplish this dream of living on the water while our kids are still young.

"I feel so blessed that we have this wonderful home for our kids to grow up in."

We moved a lot to get here, and it took a lot of hard work, but it has all paid off!

I feel so blessed that we have this wonderful home for our kids to grow up in. They don’t know how special this is yet, but we do!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Q: Any updates on your family since the episode was filmed? Are the kids having fun?

A: The kids and dogs are all loving our new house. Weekends consist of swimming in the pool, paddle boarding in the bay and fishing off the dock.

And we all love watching the sunset every night. It really is the American Dream!

To learn more about this family and their hunt for their dream home in Destin, Florida, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.