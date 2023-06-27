Expand / Collapse search
Published

Fishermen reel in 'prehistoric' catch — plus a train problem and 'Goodwill gold'

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
NC angler split

Jeremiah Elliott is still waiting to hear back from the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) for the official world record title following his April catch. (Jeremiah Elliott)

'PREHISTORIC' – A man from Greenville, North Carolina, and his friends have reeled in a 26-pound, 11.4-ounce rare, deep-water fish. Continue reading…

'SEATS ARE FOR PEOPLE' – A woman riding a crowded train refused to make room for others because she had been "harassed" by men before. Reddit community reacts. Continue reading...

GOODWILL GOLD – A shopper who bought a valuable jacket for just $1.25 at Goodwill reveals her top thrift store finds. Continue reading...

Baylie Gerik Goodwill split

Baylie Gerik, 25, is an active thrifter who says she finds great deals at Goodwill locations as she travels with her husband for his job.  (Baylie Gerik)

BRAIN TEASER Can you find the bow tie hidden in a flower field? Test your skills...

'I'M YOUR DAD NOW' – A father from California delivered good news on a boy's adoption status. See the heartwarming video...

'ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE' – In honor of this month's Global Beatles Day, browse song favorites and facts about the rock group that arguably changed music forever. Continue reading...

The Beatles

Pictured left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon at Abbey Road Studios on June 24, 1967.  (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

SNEAKY SCAM – New cell phone scam: Someone texts from a random number — yet there's no name attached. What to know about this, plus how to protect yourself. Continue reading…

‘PRETTY DRAMATIC’ People are pumping vitamins into their veins. Here's why. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

