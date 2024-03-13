Fish cooked in kitchen dishwasher is 'absolutely fine,' says woman of viral trend

A woman recently found herself in a pickle while moving from home to home, leaving her without many working kitchen appliances.

Angie Matthews of Shropshire, England, was in the process of moving when she decided to cook her dinner in the dishwasher as a "test."

Matthews 53, told SWNS that she decided to try cooking salmon, peas and potatoes in her dishwasher out of curiosity — and it worked.

"It was more of a test to see if it would work. I was stressed at the time and I felt like making myself laugh a bit," she said.

First, she said she wrapped the salmon dinner in tin foil twice before setting the dish in the dishwasher.

The homeowner noted that she actually forgot to turn off the intensive setting on the dishwasher prior to starting the process, so the dish did come out a bit overcooked.

"But it was still absolutely fine, and I did eat it," she said to SWNS.

Matthews said that since the dish was a bit overcooked, she would use a shorter cycle next time.

"It wasn’t inedible in the end!"

The woman said that although her kitchen experiment's results surprised her, she now has an air fryer — which she’s "fallen in love with," she said.

"But I wouldn’t rule out using the dishwasher again if I had to," she also said.

Although the entire notion sounds quite odd, many videos about dishwasher salmon appear on TikTok — including one video that grabbed over eight million views.

TikTok user @elainecarolskitchen posted a video on Oct. 2023, which included a way to make a large slice of salmon in the dishwasher.

Elaine Carols said salmon should be seasoned, wrapped airtight with tin foil and set on the top rack of the dishwasher.

The dishwasher can then be set to run a full cycle with hot water and a heated dry, she detailed.

She said the salmon must be cooked at 145 degrees Fahrenheit, at least, for the process to work.

When the cycle is complete, simply pull out the salmon and enjoy the meal, she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carols for further comment on the topic.

