World’s first 360-degree infinity pool confuses social media: ‘Where are the stairs?’

Infinity pools are about to get even more incredible -- or confusing.

The world’s first 360-degree infinity pool could be constructed in London as soon as 2020, according to British pool design company Compass Pools.

The 159,000-gallon (600,000-liter) pool -- set to go by the name of “Infinity London” -- is planned to be at the top of a 55-story skyscraper in the middle of the city, according to a press release from the company. However, the pool’s location has not yet been confirmed.

To make the pool perfectly clear, Infinity London will be made from cast acrylic instead of glass and the floor of the pool will be transparent so people inside the building will be able to see swimmers, the release said.

The top floors of the building will also have a five-star international hotel, with use of the infinity pool exclusive to hotel guests, according to the release.

However, despite all the amenities, people on Twitter were confused as to how people would actually get into the pool.

“Would you dare to swim in world's 1st infinity pool with 360-degree views? Take a look at photos. Where are the stairs?” one person asked.

Another person came up with their own creative solutions.

Some people even took this opportunity to joke about “The Sims” video game.

“I see this as proof that we all live in an advanced version of The Sims. There's no way in or out of that pool. Those people are going to die,” someone tweeted. “Come on, you all know you did this too!”

“For everyone who enjoyed killing Sims in 2001," another person joked.

However, the company explained its system in the press release.

“Swimmers will access the pool through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out.,” the release said.

Alex Kemsley, Compass Pool’s swimming pool designer and technical director said in the release that even though designing the entrance to the pool was a challenge, they were inspired by submersibles.

“We faced some quite major technical challenges to this building, the biggest one being how to actually get into the pool,” he said in the release. “Normally a simple ladder would suffice, but we didn’t want stairs on the outside of the building or in the pool as it would spoil the view – and obviously you don’t want 600,000 litres of water draining through the building either.”

“The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out – the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot,” he added.