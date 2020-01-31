Fiona the hippo, other Cincinnati Zoo animals offer Super Bowl predictions

This Sunday, a groundhog won't be the only animal predicting the future.

Punxsutawney Phil will have some competition Super Bowl Sunday from a variety of Cincinnati Zoo animals who are throwing out their best predictions of who is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Of the three animals that weighed in in the video posted on Facebook by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Fiona the hippo is probably the most famous – and the grossest – to share her football forecast.

The 3-year-old mammal, who became an internet sensation when she was born six weeks premature and overcame numerous health scares, is apparently a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Fiona demonstrated her support as any semiaquatic lady does: She vomited next to the Chiefs logo the zoo had set up for her.

Apparently, Fiona, who is correct with her predictions about half of the time, was expected to just push her snout against the team she felt would be victorious, but instead she added a bit more flair to her decision by throwing up the “freshly chewed veggies” she had eaten for lunch, WLWT reported.

Meanwhile, her feline zoo mates were a little more demure with their selections.

A lion, who agreed with Fiona that the Chiefs would take the win, made his choice by simply batting over a cylinder with the Missouri team’s logo.

There is at least one 49ers fan in Cincinnati though: A cheetah was seen choosing the San Francisco team’s ball over Kansas City, predicting the California-based team to win.