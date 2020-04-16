Farmers paint cow to look like tiger after watching 'Tiger King'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You’ve heard of “Tiger King,” but what about the Tiger Cow?

Everyone deals with the boredom of lockdown differently, but for many, an easy way to pass the time is to binge-watch movies and TV shows. For two farmers in Wisconsin, however, binging TV wasn’t enough, so they decided to pass the time in a very unique way.

They painted a cow to look like a tiger.

The friends, Kyle Harris and Jeff Kast, were inspired by Netflix's hit documentary show “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” The Sun reports. The duo apparently performed the stunt to entertain themselves while under lockdown.

The cow was reportedly painted using paint used for livestock marking and is generally considered to be animal-safe. The two farmers also donned outfits and wigs to look like Joe Exotic, the star of the documentary.

Harris posed photos of the tiger-cow and the farmers to Facebook, where they have since gone viral. Since being published, the post has garnered over 20,000 reactions and over 38,000 comments.

In the post, Harris simply posted, “Free Joe #tigerking” in an apparent reference to the movement to have Joe Exotic freed from prison, where he is serving time after he was found guilty in 2019 of paying a hitman $3,000 to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of the killing of five tigers.

Harris said after the photo shoot the paint was washed off and the cow is doing just fine, The Sun reports.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.