Family hosts ‘FUNeral’ for 500 guests after dad dies suddenly, featuring paints, music and more to honor him

A family grieved the loss of an important member by hosting a party in his honor — named a "FUNeral."

Katie Young, a mom of three from Mesa, Arizona, recently lost her 39-year-old husband, Brandon Young.

He had a hemorrhagic stroke on his brain stem on May 3, 2024, as a result of high blood pressure — something Katie Young told Fox News Digital that her husband had struggled with since he was a teenager.

"Doctors were never able to help him get it [his blood pressure] under control," she said — which resulted in additional strokes and Brandon Young’s passing on May 17, 2024.

A dad to the couple's three children — Eleanor Young, 12, Clyde Young, 10, and Ingrid Young, 8 — Brandon Young was known as "the kindest person," Katie Young told Fox News Digital.

"He was the most happy, positive, easygoing person who always brought a sense of community," she said — which made planning a traditional funeral difficult for her.

"Every time I thought about planning a funeral for Brandon, I felt sick to my stomach. When I thought about how traumatic and torturous it would have been for my children to sit through, I just could not do it," she said.

Instead, the Young family planned what they deemed a "FUNeral" — with all things that Brandon Young loved and adored.

The dad of three was a natural artist, so Katie Young said the idea started with having art supplies for guests to use.

She added, "He was always changing his hair and facial hair to be something crazy, so we had pictures of Brandon without hair and dry-erase markers for people to draw on their favorite Brandon ‘look.'"

Katie Young also noted that her husband loved popsicles — often eating six or seven at a time — so those were a must at the "FUNeral."

"Each time I saw my kids throughout the night, they were smiling and laughing. I couldn’t have been more thrilled."

The couple first bonded over their love of music, so Katie Young brought out her husband’s "massive record collection" for those in attendance to look through and take home with them.

For the kids, Katie Young said someone offered to bring a bounce house — so a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" bounce house was also present at the event.

"Each time I saw my kids throughout the night, they were smiling and laughing. I couldn’t have been more thrilled," she shared.

Over 500 people showed up to the event at the Youngs' home.

Katie Young said this made her feel as if her husband was right there with all of them.

"One of the reasons why the ‘FUNeral’ seemed so right is because I believe that I will see Brandon again," she said.

