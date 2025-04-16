Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Books

False alarm, real heat: Firefighters surprise crowd of romance novel fans

Romance fans swoon as fire alarm brings unexpected guests to author event

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Sparks fly when firefighters arrive at a romance novel event Video

Sparks fly when firefighters arrive at a romance novel event

A TikTok user caught firefighters on camera arriving to a packed audience of mostly female Abby Jimenez novel fans after a fire alarm sounded at the venue in Toronto. (Credit: TikTok / @vinylswithvic)

Is it hot in here, or is it just the firemen?

A romance book event featuring bestselling author Abby Jimenez got an unexpected — and on-brand — twist when a fire alarm went off, prompting the real-life arrival of firefighters that had the crowd of 400 mostly female attendees in Canada absolutely roaring.

OKLAHOMA WOMAN CHARGED WITH LAUNDERING $1.5M FROM ELDERLY WOMEN IN ONLINE ROMANCE SCAM

Jimenez was appearing alongside fellow romance author Hannah Bonam-Young to promote her newest novel, "Just for the Summer," when the alarm interrupted the evening.

As emergency crews responded, the firefighters entered the venue and the room erupted in cheers.

Sparks fly in real-life meet cute when firemen arrive at romance novel event

Firefighters in uniform enter a packed Abby Jimenez event, drawing attention from a mostly female audience of romance novel fans. (TikTok / @vinylswithvic)

"Did a fire alarm go off in the middle of my Toronto event with @authorhannahby?" Jimenez posted on Instagram. "Yes. Did a crew of hot firemen show up? Also yes."

HOW TO NOT FALL IN LOVE WITH AI-POWERED ROMANCE SCAMMERS

Bonam-Young took full advantage of the moment, jokingly asking the firefighters, "Are any of you single?" She later shared footage on TikTok, which quickly went viral.

"They were not actually paid actors," Jimenez clarified in the same Instagram post. "But we would have paid them, because it was beyond amazing." 

Sparks fly in real-life meet cute when firemen arrive at romance novel event

The firemen entered the event to cheers and applause from the Abby Jimenez fans. (TikTok / @vinylswithvic)

According to reports, the fire was a false alarm and no real emergency, just a perfect plot twist. But that didn’t stop fans from drawing the obvious parallels to the romantic comedy tropes they came to celebrate.

The moment lit up social media with attendees posting clips of the cheering, laughing crowd. Some even joked it felt like a scene lifted right out of one of Jimenez’s novels.

Sparks fly in real-life meet cute when firemen arrive at romance novel event

The fire alarm was a false alarm, but that didn't stop the firemen from arriving to the Abby Jimenez event. (TikTok / @vinylswithvic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t believe this happened at an Abby Jimenez event," one attendee wrote on TikTok. "You couldn’t script it better."

No injuries were reported, and after the all-clear was given, the event continued a little more exciting, and a lot more memorable, than expected.

Toronto Fire Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

Deals