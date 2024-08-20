Expand / Collapse search
12 fall camping must-haves

Stay comfortable while you camp in cooler weather

Christopher Murray
Stock up on cold-weather necessities that'll keep you comfortable while you're camping. 

Camping in the fall is filled with the smell of a camp fire, cool, crisp air and delicious comfort foods. Campers who can’t wait for the colder weather can start preparing for their upcoming trips. These 12 camping accessories can help you be prepared for cool, potentially wet weather you’re sure to face when you’re out in the woods.

You can get many of the items on our list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start shopping today.

25 CAMPING ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR VENTURING OUT INTO THE WOODS

Durable tent: $149

Make sure you have plenty of space with this 10-person tent. 

Make sure you have plenty of space with this 10-person tent.  (Walmart)

Camping in the fall requires a warmer tent setup for the colder nights. Make sure you have a three-season tent or four-season tent that can withstand wind, rain and potentially snow. Amazon has a 10-person tent that’s spacious and has a rain fly for added protection from wet weather.

Need a simple two-person tent? Backcountry has a two-person backpacking tent that’s designed to be waterproof. For the budget-conscious buyer, Walmart has a nine-person tent with a built-in mud room and rain fly.

Canopy: $89

Protect your belongings from the rain with the help of a canopy. 

Protect your belongings from the rain with the help of a canopy.  (Walmart)

A canopy can protect you from the fall rain, allowing you to spend more time outside even in bad weather. You can get a simple canopy from Walmart for under $100. Anyone who wants an especially easy setup will appreciate this canopy from Amazon that pops up with the click of a button.

TURN YOUR CAR INTO A CAMPER WITH THESE 10 CAR CAMPING ITEMS

Firewood splitter: $27.99

Chop firewood quickly with this splitter. 

Chop firewood quickly with this splitter.  (Amazon )

You’ll want to stay warm during the fall, so you need a constant supply of firewood. Easily start your fire with kindling-sized wood. Amazon has a firewood splitter that’s easy to use and creates perfectly sized kindling. You can also opt for an ax if you’re up for chopping a lot of wood by hand.

Fire starters: on sale for $19.25

Original price: $30.34

Start your fire fast with fire starters. 

Start your fire fast with fire starters.  (Amazon )

Instead of fiddling with your fire for ages trying to get it started, throw a fire starter in. They’re designed to get your fire going fast so you can enjoy the heat. Amazon and Walmart both sell boxes of fire starters for just a few dollars.

Tent tarp: $17.72

Add a tarp over your tent for added protection. 

Add a tarp over your tent for added protection.  (Amazon )

Rain flies that are built into tents are great for small amounts of rain, but a tarp over your tent is also helpful for added protection. Walmart and Amazon have simple tarps you can throw over your tent.

Blackstone: $139

Set up the perfect cooking space centered around your Blackstone. 

Set up the perfect cooking space centered around your Blackstone.  (Walmart)

A Blackstone is a long-lasting propane cooktop that’s easy to use, aesthetically pleasing and provides a great cook on all your favorite foods. Walmart has a Blackstone designed for camping. It comes in its own fold-down case and has two separate cooking areas. 

You can also go to the Blackstone site to find other compact Blackstones you can take camping with you this fall.

10 FOOD STORAGE ESSENTIALS FOR TRAVELING OR CAMPING

Cooking tripod: on sale for $45.11

Original price: $55.99

Cook all your meals over an open fire. 

Cook all your meals over an open fire.  (Amazon)

Cooking over the fire is a staple when you’re camping. A cooking tripod sets up nicely over any fire pit. Cabela’s has a tripod with a chain you can hand a cast iron pot on for cooking. Amazon has a tripod with a grate that provides a large cooking area.

Insulated sleeping bag: $109

Never get cold while you sleep with this sleeping bag. 

Never get cold while you sleep with this sleeping bag.  (Dick's Sporting Goods)

An insulated sleeping bag can keep you warm even in the dead of winter, so it’s perfect for fall camping. Find a flannel-lined sleeping bag at L.L. Bean that blends style and function. You can also find insulated sleeping bags from Dick’s Sporting Goods that can withstand temperatures down to 20 degrees.

Sleeping pad: $79.99

Sleep through the night, even in the middle of the woods. 

Sleep through the night, even in the middle of the woods.  (Amazon )

Sleeping on the ground in the summer is often fine, if not uncomfortable, but that’s not the case in the fall. Fall weather brings rain and a lot of moisture that’ll end up seeping into your sleeping bag, so you’ll want a sleeping pad that raises you off the ground. You can get a memory foam sleeping pad from Amazon or a blow-up pad that’s easier to pack from Lowes.

Camping poncho: on sale for $107.96

Original price: $134.95

Stay outside as long as you need with a rain poncho. 

Stay outside as long as you need with a rain poncho.  (Amazon )

Camping in the rain isn’t much fun unless you’re prepared. A Therm-a-Rest camping poncho can help you stay dry and warm, no matter how much it rains. When it’s not raining, you can use your lined poncho as a blanket.

Beanie with lights: $15.99

Light up your way with an LED beanie. 

Light up your way with an LED beanie.  (Amazon )

Keep your head warm and light up your campsite at night with a LED beanie. That way you don’t have to hold a flashlight or your phone while trying to maneuver around your site. Find lit beanies from Panther Vision. You can get camo, blue, orange, black and a variety of other colors. Amazon also has LED beanies in dozens of colors.

Waterproof boots: $195

Protect your feet with a pair of supportive, durable and waterproof shoes. 

Protect your feet with a pair of supportive, durable and waterproof shoes.  (Hoka)

Walking, hiking and camping require waterproof boots if you want your feet to stay dry and comfortable. Hoka has men’s hiking boots that are mid-length and durable enough to last for years, no matter how much you wear them. You can also find classic, waterproof women’s hiking boots from Mountain Warehouse.