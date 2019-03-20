Fake tweet claiming Tom Ford called Melania Trump a 'glorified escort' with 'bad taste in men' goes viral

Fashion designer Tom Ford slammed a fake tweet that claimed he refused to dress first lady Melania Trump and called her a “glorified escort” with “bad taste in men” — a post that became a trending topic on Twitter despite being false.

“This is an absolutely fabricated and completely fake quote that somehow went viral. Mr. Ford did not make this statement; it is completely false,” a Tom Ford spokeswoman said Tuesday on the fashion company’s Twitter.

The debacle appeared to begin Monday when an account with more than 16,500 followers tweeted: “Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump: ‘I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.’”

WOMAN SLAMS SEXY BLACK MESH BODYCON DRESS AS A 'JOKE,' REVEALS HOW 'SIZE 8' ALLEGEDLY FITS

Ford did say in 2016 that he would not dress the first lady, but the quote attributed to him was completely false. The fashion designer told ABC’s “The View” that he wasn’t dressing Trump because she wasn’t “really his image” and believed the first lady should wear American designs that were affordable.

“She’s not necessarily my image,” Ford said. “Also the first lady, other than the fact that I’m a Democrat and voted for Hillary [Clinton]…but even had Hillary won she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes — they’re too expensive.”

He doubled down on his stance and further explained his reason to Elle.

“I think that whoever is the president, or the first lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America,” Ford said in a January 2017 interview. “My clothes are made in Italy, they’re very, very expensive. I don’t think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the first lady or the president should represent all people.”

Despite it being fake, by Tuesday morning the tweet had received more than 13,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, and it ended up on Twitter’s top trending topics, the Washington Post reported.

The Twitter user who posted the initial tweet later took down the post and apologized for spreading false information, saying he based it off a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that he later discovered was altered. The writer of the original article about Tom Ford’s statement also confirmed it was a doctored screenshot.

“It wasn’t intentionally [sic], please accept my apologies once again,” the user wrote Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By the time the tweet was deemed false, several people had already praised and slammed the designer. Others attempted to stop the spread of false information by tweeting out the 2016 interview.

Ford also became the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Tuesday.