Faith a strong force in Jimmy Carter's life, say leaders: 'Heart of a servant'

As tributes pour in from all corners for former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100, faith leaders across the country are sharing thoughts and insights into Carter's religious beliefs and the ways he demonstrated them.

In 2018, Carter himself published "Faith: A Journey For All," sharing the lessons he learned throughout his life.

"The most important example of faith in my life has been the marriage vows I exchanged with Rosalynn," Carter wrote in his book.

"At the time of our marriage, we could have said, ‘I love you now, and I believe I will always love you and be faithful.’ Instead, we both took an oath before God ‘to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until death us do part.'"

Carter also shared that their love and faith made it possible to triumph over differences and challenges they experienced.

Taught at Marantha Baptist Church

Carter taught Sunday school at his home church at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

He continued teaching from time to time throughout his life and, in 2019, Carter spoke from the pulpit on the day of Pentecost.

"Whenever we feel God in our hearts, that's the Holy Spirit."

"After He was crucified and resurrected, He is still with us through the Holy Spirit," said Carter about Jesus Christ.

"So whenever we feel the presence of Jesus in our heart, that's the Holy Spirit."

He added, "And whenever we feel God in our hearts, that's the Holy Spirit. So it's the easiest thing to explain, but it's easy to forget also."

‘Spirit of unity'

Carter was a long-serving member of the Southern Baptist Convention until 2009, when he sent a resignation letter to the convention.

In media interviews, Carter cited the increasingly "rigid" views of the church.

"I have finally decided that, after 65 years, I can no longer be associated with the Southern Baptist Convention," he wrote.

He continued as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

"Our prayer is that we can avoid this divisive action, and adhere to the traditional beliefs that, for generations, have sustained our ancestors and us in a spirit of unity and cooperation."

‘We were honored'

Reverend Franklin Graham, CEO of both Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said others should pray for the entire Carter family.

"He served as our nation’s 39th president during a turbulent time in the '70s and '80s when we were facing inflation and an oil shortage, and a hostage crisis in Iran," said Graham in a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Sunday evening, which he also posted on his Facebook page.

"He and my father, Billy Graham, had a close relationship, and we were honored to have him join us for the dedication of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte in 2007," Graham added.

‘Commitment for those in need’

"Jimmy Carter grew up going to church and was baptized at age 11," said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church outside Seattle, Washington. "His parents were devoted, but he later admitted that his relationship with God was superficial."

Added Bradley, "There was a renewal in his life in 1967, and he began reading his Bible consistently, becoming an earnest follower of Jesus."

"He began reading his Bible consistently, becoming an earnest follower of Jesus."

He also said that the former president "lived out his faith as a courageous and inspirational proponent of racial reconciliation. He was also passionate about taking practical action, with a commitment to providing for people in need. Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter were advocates of affordable housing for everyone through Habitat for Humanity."

Said Bradley, "Carter's life reminds us to be intentional with unity. Build authentic friendships, as we genuinely enjoy and appreciate each other … Remember that there is nothing more important than to know Jesus as your Savior and love your neighbor daily."

‘First to publicly light Hanukkah menorah’

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, director of the American Faith Coalition and based in Florida, told Fox News Digital on Sunday evening, "Carter was the first American president to publicly light a Hanukkah menorah, inaugurating the National Menorah ceremony in 1979."

At the time, added Taylor, "the United States was grappling with the Iran hostage crisis, yet Carter found inspiration in the Hanukkah message of hope and resilience, emphasizing the universal values of freedom and faith. His impromptu words during the ceremony reflected a profound understanding of the menorah's symbolism — that even in the darkest moments, light and unity can prevail."

He continued, "This act not only marked a milestone in religious pluralism — but also helped popularize public menorah lightings worldwide."

‘Heart of a servant’

Walker Wildmon, vice president of the American Family Association in Tupelo, Mississippi, and CEO of AFA Action, the government affairs affiliate of AFA, told Fox News Digital, "Throughout his life, President Jimmy Carter has exemplified the heart of a servant. His contributions in the arena of humanitarian and disaster assistance are abundant."

He added, "He has also modeled the importance of family throughout his life and career. We pray that God grants President Carter and his family peace during this time."