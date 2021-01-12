Etsy pulls 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt after Auschwitz Memorial spots item for sale on site

It's the wrong kind of fashion statement.

Etsy has pulled an offensive T-shirt reading "Camp Auschwitz" — and blocked the seller from business on the e-commerce site — after the item was spotted by the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland, which demanded its removal.

Last week, a rioter who stormed the U.S. Capitol building made headlines for wearing a sweatshirt with the same skull logo and text.

The largest of the Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers used in the Holocaust, over 1.1 million men, women and children were killed at Auschwitz-Birkenau during World War II.

On Monday, five days after the deadly riots in Washington, D.C., the Auschwitz Memorial implored Etsy to remove the upsetting listing. The tee featured a skull and crossbones graphic with "Camp Auschwitz" written above; the BBC reports that it was listed by a U.S. seller.

"Etsy Please remove this. It is painful to Survivors and disrespectful to the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," the museum tweeted from its official account, in a post that’s gone viral with over 8,000 shares.

Two hours later, the museum thanked the e-commerce site for acting quickly to remove the tee.

Later that morning, Etsy said the product had been pulled and the shop owner banned.

"Etsy stands firmly against any form of hate. We immediately removed the listing and banned the shop that attempted to sell it, and are aggressively monitoring and removing items like these that violate our policies," a spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Auschwitz Museum for bringing it to our attention."

A spokesperson for Etsy was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News.

Robert Keith Packer of Virginia was recently identified as the man who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in a black "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt, a sight that shocked social media, Fox Carolina reports.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.