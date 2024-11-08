10 essential items for fall lawn care to keep your yard leaf-free

As the crisp fall air settles in and the leaves change, it's the perfect time to prepare your lawn for the colder months ahead. Fall is a crucial season for lawn care, setting the foundation for a lush, healthy yard when spring arrives. But keeping your yard leaf-free during fall can feel like a never-ending battle.

Whether aiming for a neat, tidy landscape or simply trying to prevent a buildup of lawn-harming debris, staying on top of leaf management is critical—and it goes beyond just an occasional raking. Plenty of products make leaf cleanup more manageable and efficient, from using time-saving tools like leaf blowers and mulching mowers to lawn aerators and winter fertilizers for a lush-looking yard come spring. Here are ten such items that’ll make your fall lawn care a breeze.

KeFanta 6 ft. Garden Rake , $25.97 at Amazon

A sturdy rake is indispensable for clearing fallen leaves and other debris that can suffocate your grass if left to accumulate. Choose a fan-shaped rake for larger coverage, and consider an ergonomic design to prevent back strain during extended use. This one from KeFanta at Amazon checks all the boxes, including its super sturdy stainless steel metal tines and adjustable handle, allowing you to rake up leaves efficiently without ever bending over. If you’d prefer a poly rake to stainless steel, you can pick this rake from Home Depot for around the same price.

Ninouko Cordless Leaf Blower, $49.99 at Amazon

A leaf blower can be a game-changer if you have a large yard or simply want to speed up the leaf removal process. Battery-powered, cordless leaf blowers like this one from Ninouko at Amazon help you blow leaves into manageable piles, making cleanup faster and easier. It has two-speed modes and a 20-volt battery. Looking for something with just a little more power? Try this Leapul model from Amazon, which features a lightweight design and fast charging.

PREPARE YOUR VEHICLE FOR WINTER WITH THESE 10 CAR MAINTENANCE MUST-HAVES

RB Cordless Mulching Mower , $105 at Amazon

Instead of bagging and disposing of leaves, consider using a mulching mower like this one by RB at Amazon for a budget-friendly price of $105. This tool finely chops leaves into small pieces, which can be left on the lawn to decompose. Mulched leaves add valuable nutrients to the soil, improving its health over time. The small cordless lawnmower with a 9-inch long mulching blade can help you shred the grass finely and adjust to three heights. If you’re looking for something powered with gas instead, try this powerful Toro mower from Lowe’s.

Aerating your lawn with a spiked lawn aerator from Agri-Fab at Lowe’s helps loosen and break up compacted soil, allowing water, oxygen, and nutrients to reach the roots. This process is critical if your lawn gets a lot of foot traffic or has heavy clay soil. It attaches to any lawn tractor, no matter the brand. Want to save a couple of bucks? Grab the same aerator at Walmart for a little less.

BUNDLE UP FOR YOUR FAVORITE FALL ACTIVITIES WITH THIS OUTDOOR APPAREL

Jonathan Green Winter Survival Fertilizer , $67.83 at Walmart

Applying fertilizer in the fall helps grass build strong roots before winter. Look for a fertilizer specifically formulated for fall lawn care like this Jonathan Green Winter Survival at Walmart to keep your grass lush when the snow melts in the spring. These blends have a higher potassium ratio, strengthening plants for the colder months and ensuring a green, healthy lawn in the spring. Scott’s WinterGuard at Amazon is also a great option.

Scotts Turf Builder Rapid Grass Seed, $36.97 at Home Depot

Overseeding your lawn in the fall fills in bare or thinning spots and promotes a thicker, more resilient lawn. Cool-season grasses, like Kentucky bluegrass and fescue, grow best during the cooler fall weather, so evenly spreading this Turf Builder rapid-grow grass seed from Home Depot will give you optimal results. It also contains fertilizer for a little extra oomph. Pennington’s Smart Seed (also at Home Depot) is an excellent buy at $21.

HoldAll Soil Test Kit , $14.98 at Lowe’s

Testing your soil in the fall helps you understand its pH levels and nutrient content. A simple soil test kit from HoldAll is available at Lowe’s and can give you insights into whether your soil needs amendments, such as lime, to neutralize acidity or additional organic matter to improve its structure. If you don’t need a pack of 40, you can get 10 for $9.99 from Lusterleaf at Walmart.

A well-manicured edge gives your lawn a polished look, and this EGO Power handheld lawn edger from Lowe’s is perfect for tidying up borders around flower beds, sidewalks, and driveways. Edging also prevents grass from growing into unwanted areas, making future maintenance easier. Are you looking for something that doesn’t require batteries? This Corona edging tool is also available at Lowe’s and costs under $30.

For those who prefer to collect leaves instead of mulching them, having durable, large-capacity leaf bags on hand is essential. These Amazon Essentials lawn and leaf trash bags at Amazon are made from durable plastic, so they’re tear-resistant and hold up to 39 gallons. You get 40 of them in a box for under $20. Want a more eco-friendly biodegradable paper option? Try these 30-gallon paper bags from Lowe’s at Amazon.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Ortho Groundclear , $23.97 at Home Depot