Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff signs contract with IMG Models

The vice president’s stepdaughter is going into modeling.

On Thursday, IMG Models announced that it is now representing Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter.

Emhoff, 21, is a senior at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she studies fine arts, focusing on textiles, according to The New York Times.

Her style was especially noticed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, where she wore a Miu Miu coat that went viral.

"What she wore and who she was that day was in line with the person I met," IMG Models President Ivan Bart told The Times. "That’s why everyone noticed her."

However, Bart said Emhoff first caught his eye much earlier, at a fundraiser for Harris during the presidential primaries. Bart and Emoff began discussing the possibility of Emhoff joining IMG last summer.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," Emhoff told The Times.

Though she said modeling seems intimidating, the industry is also changing to include more diversity. Emhoff told The Times that she’s excited to use her new platform to "share a lot of things I really care about, and do some good."

Bart also told The Times that modeling has shifted its focus more on authenticity.

"It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more," he said. "Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Emhoff has already had some modeling appearances with a smaller agent, according to The Times. However, IMG Models is a big step up. Some of the agency’s models include Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Gisele Bündchen and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

IMG Models announced that Emhoff would be joining its ranks just two days after the modeling agency said it had signed another star of the inauguration: Amanda Gorman, the youngest Inaugural poet.