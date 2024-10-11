Everything you need to throw an election party after you get out and vote

Election Day is almost here! To celebrate your right to vote, an election party can help keep the mood high as results roll in. When hosting an election party, decorate your house in red, white and blue everything.

From candidate signs to American flags and patriotic platters, this election party decor can help you get your home ready for an exciting election night.

Original price: $21.99

Be proud of who you vote for and show your support with a lawn sign featuring your pick for president. Amazon has both Harris and Trump lawn signs that you can easily put anywhere in your yard.

Original price: $18.99

Red, white and blue are the signature colors of any election night party, and these red, white and blue foil fringe curtains from Amazon add to the aesthetic. You can also get a set of metallic fringe curtains from Walmart that are easy to hang.

You get an "I voted" sticker if you vote in person, but everyone loves more stickers! Reward your guests who voted with more vote stickers. They come in different designs with different sayings, so all your guests can choose the stickers they want most.

An American flag tablecloth not only protects your table, but it helps add to the spirit of the night. Get a three pack of plastic American Flag tablecloths from Amazon or just a single flag tablecloth from Walmart.

While you’re waiting for the results to roll in, a political board game can help you pass the time. There's a Monopoly house divided board game that’s based around government and politics. Instead of the traditional game, you buy states and earn votes as you move around the board.

Serve all your snacks on red, white and blue serving trays to keep with the theme. Amazon has American Flag paper plate serving trays that you can just throw away once the party is over.

If you prefer to reuse your trays, Amazon also has plastic trays with handles for easy carrying.

Toothpicks with flags supporting your candidate are the perfect baked goods topper or help your guests pick up olives, cheese, fruit or whatever else you’re serving. Find Trump toothpick flags and Harris toothpick flags on Amazon.

Original price: $8.99

Remind anyone who drives by your house that the election is coming up with a vote yard sign or flag. This yard flag can be easily attached to any small flag pole you have, or you can put out an additional lawn sign that features a reminder to vote.