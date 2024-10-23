Election concerns lead to shocking ban at fall wedding

Having all your family and friends in the same room so close to a presidential election could get dicey.

Some soon-to-be newlyweds have taken precautionary steps by implementing a wedding booze ban to help prevent any heated political debates.

The New York Times reported that one couple in Illinois, Katie Newell and Elijah Gallinger, are getting married on Election Day, as it was one of the few dates that worked for their loved ones.

The couple expressed concern about this keeping people from voting or creating distractions amid incoming news.

But their biggest concern was the headbutting that may occur as the votes roll in – so they decided against serving alcohol.

"We thought maybe not having liquid truth running through people’s veins on Election Day was a good idea," Newell told the Times.

On "The Five" on Tuesday, co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro commented that she would "absolutely not do that" if it were her wedding day.

"They’re doing it to save money," she said. "That’s just an excuse."

"If people are going to fight about politics, they’re going to deck each other anyway, with or without a drink."

Instead, Pirro advised couples not to invite guests who they think might start a fight.

Co-host Dana Perino suggested eloping as an alternative to getting married so close to the election.

But co-host Jesse Watters agreed that if he were to get married this October, there would have to be no booze.

"Because my mother after a martini … there is no amount of Secret Service that can protect [members of the Trump family] from my mother after a drink," he said.

A Massachusetts couple, Shannon Hendrickson and Drew Fitzmaurice, are getting married just before the election on Nov. 2.

They told the Times that instead of banning alcohol, they will post signs alerting guests that they are in a "no politics zone."

"We are going to put it out there that this day is not the day to talk about the election," Hendrickson said. "You can do that tomorrow."