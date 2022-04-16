Easter morning brunch takes a sweet, amazing turn with 'Southern Grit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The author of "Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook" and the "Top Chef" winner for season 16, Kelsey Barnard Clark, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning to share an incredible recipe for a truly decadent Easter morning brunch.

Clark also shared yogurt with granola, honey and fruit — as well as deviled eggs and an astoundingly tall and thick chicken biscuit dish.

It features a French toast made with peanut butter, banana and bacon (for adults and kids alike) — which just might be worth a try during this April's National Brunch Month, not to mention during Easter weekend.

"This is a peanut butter, banana and bacon French toast — it's a classic French toast, and it doesn't need syrup," noted Clark.

"It's not too sweet," she added.

(It is cooked in bacon fat, by the way!)

Clark describes herself as a "spicy Southern chef and mother" who hails from Dothan, Alabama.

As her book's bio makes clear, she attended college for two years (which was "parent-mandated," she wrote), then left the Deep South to learn from world-class chefs at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

"She fine-tuned her skills in Manhattan's top restaurants, Café Boulud and Dovetail, before returning to her roots in Alabama to launch her catering business and restaurant, now known as KBC," her book notes.

Nine months after giving birth to her first child, Clark competed in "Top Chef Season 16" — and became the fourth woman and first Southerner to win the title.

She also became the second person in 16 seasons to win both the title and "fan favorite."

