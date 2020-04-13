Easter Bunny 'decapitated' after head falls of costume during New Jersey town's parade

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



On Saturday, during one of the weekend's many “drive-by” Easter-themed car parades, an Easter Bunny in New Jersey was “decapitated” when the head of his costume fell off in broad daylight.

The parade, organized by the Margate City Fire Department, featured a costumed firefighter dressed as the Easter Bunny, waving to onlookers from the top of the fire truck. But somewhere along the way, the Easter Bunny lost his head, reportedly due to a forceful gust of wind, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Easter bunny decapitated in my NJ town,” wrote Brian Miranda, a resident of Margate, when sharing footage of the incident to Facebook on Saturday.

Margate firefighter Chris Fantazzia, whom Miranda tagged in his post, later confirmed to the Inquirer that he was the volunteer inside the bunny suit at the time.

The funny clip has since been shared over 50,000 times on Facebook, and generated thousands of comments and reactions, several from folks joking about the “traumatizing” incident.

“That’s going to leave a scar,” joked one user. “Let the nightmares begin!”

“Traumatized kids everywhere!” another wrote.

“Poor kids,” someone else simply said. “Lol.”

A representative for the Margate City Fire Department wasn’t immediately available to offer comment, or confirm whether or not Fantazzia was able to reattach his head before the next block full of onlookers got an eyeful of his actual face.