Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adoptable Pets

Dozens of cats in Iowa rescued from van amid heat wave after living in 'heartbreaking' conditions

A man is facing charges after 29 cats were allegedly left inside his vehicle without any food or water

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Dozens of cats in Iowa found trapped in hot van Video

Dozens of cats in Iowa found trapped in hot van

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Animal Welfare and Response Team assisted Mason City Police in removing 29 cats from a hot van. (Credit: Animal Rescue League of Iowa /TMX)

Over two dozen cats were left in a sweltering van in Iowa for hours before being rescued by police and animal rescue services.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) came to the aid of 29 cats that were allegedly left in a vehicle owned by 64-year-old Andres Enrique Guilartes Martinez.

The ARL said in a release it was called to give a hand to the Mason City Police Department after they discovered the assembly of feline friends that were fending for themselves inside a van.

They said that the 29 cats had no access to food or water.

Group of cats eating

The team said the cats ate ravenously after arriving at the shelter.  (The Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

White cat

The cats were rescued and treated following their harrowing experience. (The Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

The ARL said that when it arrived at the "heartbreaking" scene, temperatures were already in the 90s, making temps inside the enclosed van life-threatening.

"The situation was urgent … and as we opened the van doors, we quickly discovered it was even worse than we had expected," they said.

A quick test of the ammonia levels showed that they were dangerously high, the group noted.

"Sadly, the cats were not the only ones who were suffering in these toxic, soon-to-be deadly conditions, their owner was in the van as well," the ARL said. "It was a heartbreaking sight."

NEW JERSEY KITTEN RESCUED FROM WASTE COMPACTOR JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME

Cats

Some of the rescued cats had serious injuries and illnesses. (The Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Cats in van

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's (ARL) Animal Welfare and Response Team assisted Mason City Police in removing nearly 30 cats trapped inside a van. (The Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

The team with the rescue mission said that they transferred the innocent cats to an air-conditioned vehicles, and back to the ARL facility.

The cats were given food and water and were evaluated by staff members.

CAT IN TEXAS WEIGHING 26 POUNDS IS PLACED ON DIET AFTER ANIMAL RESCUERS STEP IN

Some of the cats had serious injuries and illnesses, the organization said. Two of the cats had deep neck wounds because something had been wrapped tightly around their necks.

Andres Enrique Guilartes Martinez

Andres Enrique Guilartes Martinez, 64, was arrested by Mason City police and charged with three counts of animal neglect. (Cerro Gordo County Jail)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Martinez was arrested by Mason City police and charged with three counts of animal neglect for his alleged connection with this case.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mason City police for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.