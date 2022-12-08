Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill

Stray dogs in Thailand have turned leftover sand into their own unique homes for shelter.

A mound of sand sits outside a temple in the Lopburi province of Thailand — left over from a land project.

The stray dogs in the area decided to make the mound of sand their home by digging doggie "condominiums" out of the dirt.

Resident Khun Joyce spotted the group of stray dogs on Nov. 28 while on her way to work.

She took pictures, amazed with the scene she saw in front of her.

"They even dug holes to make a place to rest when it rains," she said.

Each individual dog has its own burrow. Here, the dogs sleep, stay dry from the rain and watch over their space of land.

Joyce said she tried to walk up to the dogs, but every time she did, they ran away.

"They all live together and survive on whatever the villagers feed to them," she said.

The land is thought to be owned by a local person who began clearing it last month — preparing the space to sell.

There are roughly 300,000 stray dogs in the city of Bangkok, according to reports — many of them congregating around Buddhist temples in search of food from monks.

"I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw what the stray dogs built outside the temple," she said.

"It looked almost like a condominium."

The stray dogs are reportedly harmless to humans — with only three rabies cases and deaths reported in 2020.