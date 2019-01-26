Dog that survived euthanasia finds forever home after Iowa shelter receives ‘so many wonderful applications’

A “miracle” puppy that miraculously survived euthanasia at an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma has now found a forever home.

The roughly seven or eight-month-old puppy named Rudolph made headlines after the King's Harvest Pet Rescue -- a no-kill shelter in Davenport, Iowa -- detailed his story in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Rudolph "has quite the story. He was at [a] shelter that was full so the vet euthanized him. But God had a different plan because he woke up,” the shelter wrote, noting the vet who had initially attempted to euthanize the dog refused to try again after the unexpected and unusual occurrence.

“So we brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come [to] adopt him and give him a second chance at life,” the shelter added.

Rudolph has since been adopted, the shelter later announced, noting it received “so many wonderful applications.”

“Rudolph is heading to his forever home. It was a tough decision with so many wonderful applications but Rudolph fell in love with this young man and the feeling was mutual,” the King's Harvest Pet Rescue, which did not identify the man in the photo, wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for adopting a rescue dog,” it added.