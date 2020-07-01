Dog caught stealing cupcakes in Instagram video, owner calls her 'criminal genius'

Hey, dog – those are cupcakes, not pupcakes!

A Welsh woman recently caught one of her dogs stealing fresh-made cupcakes from a kitchen counter, in a heist of sweet treats that’s allegedly happened over dozen times during the coronavirus quarantine.

Kara Probin recently set up a hidden camera to identify which of her German shorthaired pointer dogs had been swiping over 15 homemade cakes and baked goods that she made during lockdown – and was shocked to see that the meeker pup of the pair was likely responsible for the continuous crime spree.

In a hilarious video shared to Instagram on Monday, 3-year-old River could be seen pawing, smelling, swiping and ultimately eating two of three un-iced cupcakes that were left on a counter next to the stove, while apparently standing on her hind legs.

“She must be a criminal genius,” the Wrexham, North Wales woman said of the pilfering pup, per the Daily Mail. “I was shocked when I checked the camera and I saw it was River, I thought it was our other pointer Winnie, as she is the greedy one.”

“We've been baking all the way through lockdown, and every time we left cake on the side, it would go missing,” Probin explained. “I decided to catch them in action, and it turned out it was River.”

Furthermore, the pet parent suspects that River was the pup responsible for swiping about 15 different sweet treats in recent months – though it’s still a surprise.

“They're relatively small for their breed and River is the smallest, so she has to get on her back legs to reach up,” Probin said. “It's always Winnie who has looked guilty, never River, so she has just taken the blame.”

Now, River might be in the dog house for the time being, as her owner dubbed her a “little cake thief” in a cute photo posted Tuesday.

Updates documenting the adventurous life and times of River and Winnie are frequently shared with the dogs’ following of 12,700 on Instagram.