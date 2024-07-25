Divers discover 19th century shipwreck containing historical artifacts in Baltic Sea

A team of Polish divers have uncovered a 19th century shipwreck brimming with historical cargo.

The discovery was made in the Baltic Sea, about 20 nautical miles off the Swedish coast.

Divers found crates of Champagne, baskets of mineral water and porcelain artifacts.

"I have been diving for 40 years, and it often happens that there is one bottle or two... but to discover a wreck with so much cargo, it's a first for me," Tomasz Stachura, a diver and leader of the Baltictech Team, which is a group of technical divers, said in a press release.

Following the expedition, researchers were able to learn more about the vessel’s history by examining the artifacts.

"We managed to take pictures of the brand name stamped on a clay bottle, which turned out to be from the German company Selters – produces to this day. The logo had this precise shape during that period," Marek Cacaj, the underwater videographer, said in the release.

The divers estimate that the vessel capsized in the second half of the 19th century.

The Baltic Sea is the youngest sea on earth that emerged some 10,000-15,000 years ago as the glaciers retreated at the end of the last Ice Age, according to the WWF Baltic.

It is located in Northern Europe, enclosed by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden.

"The German brand, Selters water, was highly valued in the 19th century, often reserved for royal tables and considered almost medicinal," the press release said.

The Baltictech team is working in conjunction with the Maris Foundation and Södertörn University to further analyze the rare discovery.

The divers reported finding about 100 Champagne bottles.

Extracting the Champagne treasure will take time due to administrative restrictions, the divers noted in the release.

The Baltictech group has found numerous wrecks in the Baltic Sea.

Its last major find reportedly was the SS Karlsruhe which was the last ship to leave Pilawa (the port of Koenigsberg) in 1945 before the Russian occupation of East Prussia as part of Operation Hannibal.



Fox News Digital reached out to the Baltictech Team for additional comment.