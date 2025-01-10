Disney's Magic Kingdom honors 100-year-old WWII veteran during flag retreat ceremony

Surrounded by loved ones, retired U.S. Army Col. William "Bill" A. Connelly, 100, was honored at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Friday evening during a flag retreat ceremony.

Connelly stood tall and proud as he saluted the flag that was risen from half-staff in honor of late former President Jimmy Carter before being lowered and folded to be given to him.

Afterward, Disney cast members lined up to shake Connelly's hand. Something unfamiliar happened next, when park visitors also lined up to thank him for his service.

Connelly said he "felt great" after the ceremony. The veteran and his family are not only Disney fans who have been to the parks and on a Disney cruise, but his son-in-law is a Disney cast member.

When asked what his secret is to a long life, Connelly said, "Having happy people around you."

Connelly, originally from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was drafted into the Army when he was 18. He served with the 115th Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and fought in the battle on D-Day at Omaha Beach, Normandy, according to a biography shared by his family.

The Army allowed him to finish high school, go to college where he was in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, earn his bachelor of arts degree and re-enlist in the Army as an officer.

He was involved in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II, which included the landing at Normandy. He spent 27 years in the military, and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in a Combat Zone.

Most of Connelly's Army life was spent working with the Counterintelligence Corps. He is the father of three daughters, a grandfather of six, a great-grandfather of six and became a centenarian on Saturday.

Connelly's wife of 63 years, Jean, passed away in 2016.

The WWII veteran cracked some jokes while speaking with Fox News Digital, and his humility shined through when he said his service in the military was "nothing special."

The daily flag retreat ceremony tradition in Main Street, USA town square dates back to the park's opening day on Oct. 1, 1971. It features the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"The ceremony is a tribute—a thank you to veterans for their service, sacrifice and dedication to protecting our country," Disney World's website reads.