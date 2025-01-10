Expand / Collapse search
Disney's Magic Kingdom honors 100-year-old WWII veteran during flag retreat ceremony

World War II veteran William 'Bill' A. Connelly was honored on Friday in Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida

Retired U.S. Army Col. William "Bill" A. Connelly, 100, was honored during a flag retreat ceremony at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Jan. 10, 2025 while surrounded by loved ones.  

Surrounded by loved ones, retired U.S. Army Col. William "Bill" A. Connelly, 100, was honored at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Friday evening during a flag retreat ceremony. 

Connelly stood tall and proud as he saluted the flag that was risen from half-staff in honor of late former President Jimmy Carter before being lowered and folded to be given to him. 

Afterward, Disney cast members lined up to shake Connelly's hand. Something unfamiliar happened next, when park visitors also lined up to thank him for his service.

Connelly said he "felt great" after the ceremony. The veteran and his family are not only Disney fans who have been to the parks and on a Disney cruise, but his son-in-law is a Disney cast member. 

Bill Connelly in front of Magic Kingdom castle

William "Bill" A. Connelly, 100, salutes in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Jan. 10, 2025.  (Pilar Arias)

William Connelly with Disney birthday pin

Bill Connelly, U.S. Army retiree, holds a 100th birthday pin up prior to being honored during Disney's flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom. (Pilar Arias)

When asked what his secret is to a long life, Connelly said, "Having happy people around you."

Connelly, originally from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was drafted into the Army when he was 18. He served with the 115th Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and fought in the battle on D-Day at Omaha Beach, Normandy, according to a biography shared by his family.

William A. Connelly service photo

William "Bill" A. Connelly before leaving Japan in 1945.  (Connelly Family)

The Army allowed him to finish high school, go to college where he was in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, earn his bachelor of arts degree and re-enlist in the Army as an officer. 

He was involved in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II, which included the landing at Normandy. He spent 27 years in the military, and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in a Combat Zone. 

William Connelly in Osaka, Japan

Photos of Bill Connelly in Osaka, Japan, during the occupation in 1945.  (Connelly Family)

Most of Connelly's Army life was spent working with the Counterintelligence Corps. He is the father of three daughters, a grandfather of six, a great-grandfather of six and became a centenarian on Saturday.

Connelly's wife of 63 years, Jean, passed away in 2016.

William Connelly as sergeant

William "Bill" A. Connelly as sergeant in Japan, showcasing his ribbons for American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Theater and European Theater with a Bronze star. (Connelly Family)

The WWII veteran cracked some jokes while speaking with Fox News Digital, and his humility shined through when he said his service in the military was "nothing special."

The daily flag retreat ceremony tradition in Main Street, USA town square dates back to the park's opening day on Oct. 1, 1971. It features the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

    Bill Connelly watches the flag be folded up before being presented to him in Magic Kingdom's town square on Jan. 10, 2025.  (Pilar Arias)

    World War II veteran William "Bill" A. Connelly holds onto the U.S. flag handed to him following a flag retreat ceremony at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. (Pilar Arias)

    Disney cast members shake the hand of U.S. Army Retired Col. William "Bill" A. Connelly, a World War II veteran. (Pilar Arias)

"The ceremony is a tribute—a thank you to veterans for their service, sacrifice and dedication to protecting our country," Disney World's website reads. 

