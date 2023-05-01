Disney 'alternative’ provides wholesome family and faith entertainment that’s missing in today's culture

While Disney is embroiled in the woke culture wars and legal battles with Florida and its governor, another entertainment alternative is coming into its own.

It's one that holds to the foundational faith values that built America ... perhaps the values the Disney brand used to have.

It's called The Logos Theatre.

And it's not just stage productions but also film (both live action and animated) and a conservatory, that is part of its umbrella organization, The Academy of the Arts, based in Taylor, South Carolina.

Artistic director Nicole Stratton told "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, "We're realizing God's raised us up at such a time as this."

Stratton said she understands the dilemma facing parents who just want their children to see wholesome entertainment that affirms their values, rather than indoctrinating them to espouse secular views on gender.

Disney has been accused of falling to "woke pressure" and removing objectionable language such as "ladies and gentlemen" and "boys and girls" from their theme parks.

Disney also had two songs rewritten in the upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" so as not to make young children uncomfortable.

If parents find that objectionable — what do they do?

Said Stratton, "If you take some of that away for our children, we all have young children. What do we give them in its place?"

The Logos.

Logos is Greek for "word." Theologically, its meaning is far richer and deeper.

The theater is part of the academy's ministry. It exists for the purpose of making faith come alive through storytelling.

Logos is the "principle of divine reason and creative order, identified in the Gospel of John with the second person of the Trinity incarnate in Jesus Christ."

When John's Gospel opens with, "In the beginning was the Word," it actually means the Logos. Not just God's word — but His "Created order."

Right now the production company is more of a David to the Goliath of Disney.

Yet its larger-than-life puppets created for stage productions such as "Pilgrims Progress," C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "The Horse and His Boy" rival any Hollywood special effects.

The larger puppets require three persons to operate.

The horse in "The Horse and His Boy" — now giving sold-out performances at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. — is sizable and sturdy enough for actors to ride.

"We serve the Creator. So I think it's only fitting that everything … we produce would have creativity."

It perfectly mimics the gate and sound of a real horse walking and trotting.

Aslan, the lion, who represents Christ in "The Chronicles of Narnia," has etched on his frame the wounds that Jesus suffered on the cross.

Master Puppeteer Justin Swain said the puppet-making is simply part of the ministry.

"I mean, we serve the Creator. So I think it's only fitting that everything that you see that we produce would have creativity."

But the reality is, Disney is no longer the house that Walt built.

Now, there is something else to know about.