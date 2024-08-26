Expand / Collapse search
Back-to-school sale: Save hundreds on Dell laptops

Choose from different sizes, colors and price ranges

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Prepare your kids for classwork and homework with a new laptop. 

Prepare your kids for classwork and homework with a new laptop.  (iStock )

The kids are heading back to school, which means new clothes, new school supplies and new tech. Luckily, many companies run huge sales during the back-to-school season, helping you save some serious cash if you shop the right deals.

Dell is currently running its back-to-school sale on all its laptops. Help your kids succeed with the latest technology and get hundreds off Dell’s collection. There’s an option for every student, from elementary-aged kids to teens off to college.

Inspiron 15 Laptop: on sale for $499.99

Original price: $699.99

Get a basic laptop with a few bells and whistles. 

Get a basic laptop with a few bells and whistles.  (Dell)

The Inspiron 15 has Windows 11 Home installed and is complete with 16 GB of memory and plenty of USB ports. It’s got a 15.6-inch screen that’s bright and colorful and the laptop comes in a sleek carbon black color.

Latitude 3550 Laptop: on sale for $949

Original price: $1,159

Get a high-tech experience with this laptop. 

Get a high-tech experience with this laptop.  (Dell)

The Latitude 3550 is a fast-running laptop with Windows 11 Pro and an astounding 512GB hard-drive. You get nearly 10 ports, so you can attach or plug-in all your Dell accessories.

Inspiron 16 Laptop: on sale for $749.99

Original price: $1,049.99

You get 16 inches of crystal clear screen with the Inspiron 16. 

You get 16 inches of crystal clear screen with the Inspiron 16.  (Dell )

The big brother to the Inspiron 15, the Inspiron 16 hosts Windows 11 Pro and has a backlit keyboard (the 15 doesn’t). You can get beautiful ice blue or midnight blue colors and a 16-inch screen for a higher-tech experience.

XPS 13 Laptop: on sale for $999.99

Original price: $1,299.99

The XPS 13 offers better security and a longer battery life. 

The XPS 13 offers better security and a longer battery life.  (Dell)

An XPS 13 laptop from Dell is one of Dell’s thinnest laptops, and it comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader so you can sign in quickly. It has fewer ports than the Inspiron series, but it makes up for it in battery power.

XPS 14 Laptop: on sale for $1,699.99

Original price: $1,999.99

Get up to 21 hours of battery life with this laptop. 

Get up to 21 hours of battery life with this laptop.  (Dell)

The next generation in the XPS series, the XPS 14, has a little bit more of everything, including a larger screen, more storage and better graphics. You’ll also get double the ports and a longer battery life.

XPS 15 Laptop: on sale for $1,199

Original price: $1,699

With the XPS 15, you get plenty of ports and storage. 

With the XPS 15, you get plenty of ports and storage.  (Dell)

Instead of 16GB of storage, the XPS 15 has 32GB of storage. Plus, it comes with a 15.6-inch screen, larger than the XPS 14. You’ll get 18 hours of battery life and a faster charge. 

XPS 16 Laptop: on sale for $2,449.99

Original price: $3,049.99

This is one of Dell's most powerful laptops. 

This is one of Dell's most powerful laptops.  (Dell)

Get the most storage, the longest battery life and the largest screen when you opt for the XPS 16. The battery lasts 28 hours, unplugged and the screen is 16.3-inches wide. The XPS 16 has the same backlit keyboard as the other models, but comes in a new-age platinum color.