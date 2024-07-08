20 deals you can score for Target Circle Week

Target is currently running their biggest deal of the summer — Target Circle Week. From now until July 13, grab all your summer and back-to-school favorites, seriously discounted. Just make sure you’re a member of Target Circle, Target’s free loyalty program.

"Target Circle is the best way for guests to save time and money every time they shop," said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, in a press release.

"And since Target Circle is free to join, Target Circle Week gives our guests more deals — at no cost — so you can stock up on everything from backyard cookout essentials to back-to-school supplies," Sylvester said. "We believe saving should be simple and shopping should be fun, and our new Target Circle delivers just that with flexible options and a range of benefits to meet every shopper's needs."

We’ve lined up a range of Target’s top deals, so you don’t need to go searching. Get started below!

Clothing

Beauty

Back to school

Kitchen

Bedding and bath

Original price: $20

Are you looking to stock up on your new favorite summer shorts? These comfortable linen shorts are just $14 on sale right now. They come in a variety of colors and a few unique patterns.

Original price: $28

Whether you’re looking for a sun dress for everyday wear or a swimsuit coverup, a shirt dress is the perfect choice. It’s made from a comfy cotton fabric to help you stay cool on hot summer days.

Original price: $16

The price doesn’t get better than these $11.20 pull-on shorts, made from durable but lightweight material. Choose from four different colors and get sizes all the way up to XXL.

Original price: $13

Sometimes what you need is a simple crewneck t-shirt at a good price. You’ll pay less than $10 for this short sleeve t-shirt from Target. Choose from different colors and a "Get Outside" design.

Original price: $69.99

If you’re like most guys, you probably haven’t upgraded your clipper setup in a while. With this nine-in-one hair trimmer set, you’ll get everything you need for your beard and hair (on your head and in your nose).

Original price: $29.99

Perfect for summer, Finery’s "Not Another Cherry" perfume smells of cherries, rose and amaretto. You’ll get $6 off a bottle of most Finery perfumes through Target’s Circle Deals.

Original price: $15.99

Everyone needs a daily face washing routine. Start one up when you buy a Vanicream daily facial moisturizer. Pair it with Vanicream’s facial cleaners and your skin will thank you.

Original price: $34.95

Makeup brush sets often aren’t the most affordable, so take advantage of SHANY’s professional brush set that’s currently on sale for less than $15. Get every size brush you need, all-in-one kit.

Original price: $16

Kids who have all the unicorn stuffed animals and clothes need a backpack to match! Target has a unicorn sequin backpack for just over $11. Meant for smaller kids, you’ll get just two separate storage spots.

Original price: $19.99

The 90s are back in style, making this novelty pizza backpack a fun, but cool choice for any kid. The backpack has plenty of storage options, including a pizza-shaped pocket and a side pocket for a water bottle.

Original price: $5

Buying uniforms for your kiddos that need them just got a lot easier, thanks to Target’s sale. You can get blue and white girls’ uniform polos for just $3.50 each.

Original price: $5

Target also has boys’ short sleeve uniform polos on sale for the same $3.50. You also have a choice of white or blue.

Original price: $169.99

Upgrading your kitchen setup can help give you a better cooking experience, but doing so can often be expensive. Cuisinart currently has a sale on a whole cookware set for just under $120, saving you more than $50.

Original price: $129.99

Instant Pots help you cook rice in minutes, stews in less than an hour and about a hundred other things. All you have to do is throw in your meal, set the timer and forget it. You can currently get an Instant Pot for less than $100, one of the highest discounts you’ll find.

Original price: $119.99

Air fryers are popular because they take the unhealthy grease that often comes with fried food. Add a small amount of the oil of your choosing and the air fryer does the rest. You can cook everything from French fries to wings.

Original price: $99.99

Make grabbing your morning coffee as easy as possible with a Keurig K- Mini. It’s a single-serve Keurig that takes away the headache of grinding and scooping out your coffee grounds each morning. They’re currently on sale for just under $50.

Original price: $69

Chunky knit blankets are often costly, but Target has bed blanket-sized options for less than $50. There are beautiful color options, from dark teal to rose and dark gray.

Original price: $159

Upgrade your entire bed set to a heavyweight linen comforter. You can choose gray or a neutral tan color, and you’ll get a set of pillow shams to go along with your comforter.

Original price: $119

Down comforters are ideal blankets for any weather, providing a warm, heavyweight blanket. In the summer, though, just using a down comforter is often comfortable, assuming you run a fan while you sleep.

Original price: $12

When it’s time to replace your towels, get oversized bath towels that come in many bright colors. These oversized bath towels are made from 100% cotton for a comfortable after-shower experience.