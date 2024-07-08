Expand / Collapse search
20 deals you can score for Target Circle Week

Get up to 50% on select items

Target Circle Week is filled with deals on just about everything in the store. 

Target Circle Week is filled with deals on just about everything in the store.

Target is currently running their biggest deal of the summer — Target Circle Week. From now until July 13, grab all your summer and back-to-school favorites, seriously discounted. Just make sure you’re a member of Target Circle, Target’s free loyalty program.

"Target Circle is the best way for guests to save time and money every time they shop," said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, in a press release.

"And since Target Circle is free to join, Target Circle Week gives our guests more deals — at no cost — so you can stock up on everything from backyard cookout essentials to back-to-school supplies," Sylvester said. "We believe saving should be simple and shopping should be fun, and our new Target Circle delivers just that with flexible options and a range of benefits to meet every shopper's needs."

We’ve lined up a range of Target’s top deals, so you don’t need to go searching. Get started below!

Clothing

Women’s high-rise linen shorts: on sale for $14

Original price: $20

Cool down with linen shorts. 

Are you looking to stock up on your new favorite summer shorts? These comfortable linen shorts are just $14 on sale right now. They come in a variety of colors and a few unique patterns.

Women’s shirt dress: on sale for $19.60

Original price: $28

An airy dress is perfect for hot summer days. 

Whether you’re looking for a sun dress for everyday wear or a swimsuit coverup, a shirt dress is the perfect choice. It’s made from a comfy cotton fabric to help you stay cool on hot summer days.

Men's fleece pull-on shorts: on sale for $11.20

Original price: $16

You won't find shorts this comfy at a lower price. 

The price doesn’t get better than these $11.20 pull-on shorts, made from durable but lightweight material. Choose from four different colors and get sizes all the way up to XXL.

Men's short sleeve crewneck t-shirt: on sale for $9.10

Original price: $13

Grab a comfortable, classic t-shirt. 

Sometimes what you need is a simple crewneck t-shirt at a good price. You’ll pay less than $10 for this short sleeve t-shirt from Target. Choose from different colors and a "Get Outside" design.

Beauty

Nine-in-one beard and hair trimmer: on sale for $62.99

Original price: $69.99

Get all your shaving needs in one kit. 

If you’re like most guys, you probably haven’t upgraded your clipper setup in a while. With this nine-in-one hair trimmer set, you’ll get everything you need for your beard and hair (on your head and in your nose).

Finery perfume: on sale for $23.99

Original price: $29.99

Smell like cherries, almonds and rose.

Perfect for summer, Finery’s "Not Another Cherry" perfume smells of cherries, rose and amaretto. You’ll get $6 off a bottle of most Finery perfumes through Target’s Circle Deals.

Vanicream daily facial moisturizer: on sale for $12.79

Original price: $15.99

Keep your skin looking nice with the right lotion. 

Everyone needs a daily face washing routine. Start one up when you buy a Vanicream daily facial moisturizer. Pair it with Vanicream’s facial cleaners and your skin will thank you.

SHANY professional makeup brush set: on sale for $14.95

Original price: $34.95

Replace your makeup brushes with a new set. 

Makeup brush sets often aren’t the most affordable, so take advantage of SHANY’s professional brush set that’s currently on sale for less than $15. Get every size brush you need, all-in-one kit.

Back-to-school

Kids' Unicorn sequin backpack: on sale for $11.20

Original price: $16

Bring some fun to the school day. 

Kids who have all the unicorn stuffed animals and clothes need a backpack to match! Target has a unicorn sequin backpack for just over $11. Meant for smaller kids, you’ll get just two separate storage spots.

Kids' novelty pizza backpack: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $19.99

Carry everything you need in a fun pizza bag. 

The 90s are back in style, making this novelty pizza backpack a fun, but cool choice for any kid. The backpack has plenty of storage options, including a pizza-shaped pocket and a side pocket for a water bottle.

Girls' short sleeve uniform polo shirt: on sale for: $3.50

Original price: $5

Prepare for the school year with affordable school uniforms. 

Buying uniforms for your kiddos that need them just got a lot easier, thanks to Target’s sale. You can get blue and white girls’ uniform polos for just $3.50 each.

Boys’ short sleeve uniform polo shirt: on sale for $3.50

Original price: $5

Get boys' uniform shirts for just a few bucks. 

Target also has boys’ short sleeve uniform polos on sale for the same $3.50. You also have a choice of white or blue.

Kitchen

Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set: on sale for $118.99

Original price: $169.99

Update your kitchen set. 

Upgrading your kitchen setup can help give you a better cooking experience, but doing so can often be expensive. Cuisinart currently has a sale on a whole cookware set for just under $120, saving you more than $50.

Instant Pot pressure cooker bundle: on sale for $89.99

Original price: $129.99

Cook entire meals quickly. 

Instant Pots help you cook rice in minutes, stews in less than an hour and about a hundred other things. All you have to do is throw in your meal, set the timer and forget it. You can currently get an Instant Pot for less than $100, one of the highest discounts you’ll find.

Ninja air fryer: on sale for $89.99

Original price: $119.99

Eat fried food without feeling bad. 

Air fryers are popular because they take the unhealthy grease that often comes with fried food. Add a small amount of the oil of your choosing and the air fryer does the rest. You can cook everything from French fries to wings.

Keurig K-Mini Go: on sale for $49.99

Original price: $99.99

Make all your favorite coffees quickly. 

Make grabbing your morning coffee as easy as possible with a Keurig K- Mini. It’s a single-serve Keurig that takes away the headache of grinding and scooping out your coffee grounds each morning. They’re currently on sale for just under $50.

Bedding and bath

Chunky knit bed blanket: on sale for $48.30

Original price: $69

Stay warm this upcoming winter with a chunky blanket. 

Chunky knit blankets are often costly, but Target has bed blanket-sized options for less than $50. There are beautiful color options, from dark teal to rose and dark gray.

Heavyweight linen comforter and sham set: on sale for $111.30

Original price: $159

Switch out your comforter set for a more comfortable option. 

Upgrade your entire bed set to a heavyweight linen comforter. You can choose gray or a neutral tan color, and you’ll get a set of pillow shams to go along with your comforter.

Down comforter: on sale for $83.30

Original price: $119

Stay cool during the summer with a down comforter. 

Down comforters are ideal blankets for any weather, providing a warm, heavyweight blanket. In the summer, though, just using a down comforter is often comfortable, assuming you run a fan while you sleep.

Oversized bath towel: on sale for $8.40

Original price: $12

There's nothing like the new towel feeling. 

When it’s time to replace your towels, get oversized bath towels that come in many bright colors. These oversized bath towels are made from 100% cotton for a comfortable after-shower experience.