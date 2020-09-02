Dating apps prompt users to register to vote in 2020 election

Dating apps, meet elections.

Apps including OkCupid, Tinder and Bumble are encouraging users to register to vote while they search for potential dates, according to recent reports.

OkCupid released a new “Voter 2020” badge this week that people can include in their profiles to show they’re registered to vote, The Hill reported on Tuesday. Bumble has released a similar badge.

Both platforms have also partnered with organizations to help users register to vote.

According to Bumble, the company is partnering with I Am a Voter, a public awareness campaign that helps people register to vote.

Meanwhile, OkCupid -- owned by Match Group -- is working with When We All Vote -- an initiative co-founded by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and other celebrities -- to help its users register to vote.

The Hill reported that OkCupid will ask its users if they are registered to vote in the 2020 election and if they answer “no,” they’ll be redirected to a page where they can register.

Similarly, Tinder -- also owned by Match Group -- released a promotional page in its app offering users to swipe right to sign up to register to vote last month.

“Now more than ever, daters want to connect with people who share their values," Ariel Charytan, OkCupid’s CEO said, according to The Hill. "Over the past few years, people on OkCupid have become more vocal about today’s leading issues — from climate change to voting rights.”

“We have always empowered people to match on what matters to them, and our millions of daters across the United States overwhelmingly prioritize civic engagement when it comes to finding someone they are compatible with,” Charytan added.

