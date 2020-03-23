Danish market creatively prices hand sanitizer to discourage coronavirus hoarding

Sure, you can hoard hand sanitizer from this Danish grocery store — but it’s gonna cost you.

The Rotunden market in Hellerup, Denmark, has instituted a creative pricing model for its hand sanitizer in an effort to discourage folks from hoarding the in-demand item during the coronavirus pandemic. As seen in photos posted to social media, the shop is charging 40 DKK per bottle (around $5.75), but 1000 DKK per bottle ($143) for anyone planning on buying more than one.

“Since hand sanitizer is a scarce commodity, the price of buying more than one hand sanitizer per customer is 1000 krone per piece,” reads a small sign spotted inside the market, according to a translation. “Sincerely, Rotunden Hellerup Foodmarket.”

The anti-hoarding pricing policy is just one that Rotunden has had to adopt in the past weeks, according to a message shared on Facebook by owner Rasmus Vejbæk-Zerr.

“We have a very serious situation here in Denmark right now, as you all know. And today we have taken further precautions to make sure this does not develop into something that we see in other countries,” he said in a message posted to Facebook last week.

Among those precautions, Rotunden has installed Plexiglas dividers at sections where employees work (the deli counter, cheese counter, etc.), and is controlling the amount of people allowed inside at one time. The store also asks that customers respect each other’s space; wash their hands before leaving home; use hand sanitizer or gloves provided at the entrance; only touch things they plan to buy; use credit cards instead of cash, if possible; come alone, if possible; and finally, to please “be nice to the staff.”

“Please help us out in taking care of each other,” Vejbæk-Zerr said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some consumers to start “panic buying” certain grocery items or toiletries out of fear of shortages, toilet paper and hand sanitizer being among some of the most in-demand items.

“Generally, urgent purchasing of necessities arises from a perceived threat of scarcity of resources, inability to obtain one’s essentials,” Amanda Spray, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and director of the Cohen Military Family Center at NYU Langone Health, told Fox News. “In the case of a crisis situation, it is human nature to want to prepare to have enough necessities to be prepared to feed and care for our families.”

Spray, however, said it’s important for people to manage anxiety during the health crisis, not only for their own sakes, but for the sakes of their children, family and neighbors.

Anyone interested can also learn how to safely make their own sanitizer at home — just be sure to avoid these potentially volatile combinations of common household ingredients.