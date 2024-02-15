Man sets record for the 'most matches held in the nose': 'Didn't really hurt'

A man from Denmark who stuck 68 matches in his nose is now the new Guinness World Record holder for "most matches held in nose," the publication reported on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Peter von Tangen Buskov, 39, of Denmark, is the first person to hold the record for "most matches held in nose," said the Guinness World Records website.

In order to achieve the record, he had to insert at least 45 matches in his nostrils, said the website.

Instead of stopping at 45, von Tangen Buskov continued on — putting an additional 23 matches in his nose before calling it quits at 68.

A video released by Guinness World Records shows that von Tangen Buskov inserted bunches of matches into his nose at once, rather than placing them there one by one.

Von Tangen Buskov claims that the record attempt "didn't really hurt," much to his surprise.

"I have fairly large nostrils and quite stretchy skin. I’m sure that helped a lot," he told Guinness World Records.

While von Tangen Buskov set the record for "most matches held in nose" — he is open to the idea of breaking his own record in the future — either by "training" his nostrils to accept more matches, or by letting nature run its course.

"Perhaps my nose will grow as I get older," he told Guinness World Records.

Von Tangen Buskov came up with the "most matches held in nose" record himself, while thinking of potential "fun records" he could either set or break.

He also noted that he did not have a history of sticking foreign objects inside his nose, and that the idea of the record was "a bit random."

"I always try to look for the interesting and peculiar aspects of life. There are so many amazing things to experience, see or do, if we just stay open for it," he told Guinness World Records.

Setting a Guinness World Record was a pipe dream for von Tangen Buskov, who said that he read Guinness World Records books as a child.

"I never thought I would get a record myself," he said.

Von Tangen Buskov hopes that his self-described "odd little record" will help others to "not forget to play a little."

Maybe his accomplishment, he also said, will "inspire others to set a record themselves."

There are several nose-related Guinness World Records, says the company's official website.

These include "fastest typing with nose," "most quarters held in nose," "tallest object balanced on nose," and "largest bubblegum bubble blown with nose," among many others.

