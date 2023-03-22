Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Dallas Zoo welcomes baby warthog: 'Her name means watermelon'

Say hello to the Dallas Zoo's newest family member: Tikiti

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
The Dallas Zoo in Texas has introduced the newest member of its animal family.

A baby female warthog named Tikiti was born on Feb. 17, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

She was born to the zoo's warthog parents, Weela and Tom.

The name Tikiti is Swahili for watermelon, shared the station.

Tikiti, a female baby warthog, was born on Feb. 17. Since her birth, she has been given "around the clock care" by a team of zookeepers at the Dallas Zoo.

Tikiti, a female baby warthog, was born on Feb. 17. Since her birth, she has been given "around the clock care" by a team of zookeepers at the Dallas Zoo. (Dallas Zoo)

After her birth, Tikiti was not as active as the zoo's caretakers had hoped for, so a team from the Dallas Zoo was tasked with providing "around the clock care," Fox 4 shared.

She has not made her public appearance yet, but the zoo told Fox 4 Dallas, attendees could expect to see her in the "Giants of Savanna" habitat in the near future.

Warthogs are of the same family as domestic pigs, according to National Geographic.

Tikiti has not made her public appearance just yet, but attendees will be able to see her at "Giants of Savanna" habitat soon.

Tikiti has not made her public appearance just yet, but attendees will be able to see her at "Giants of Savanna" habitat soon. (Dallas Zoo)

These animals are herbivores, primarily eating grasses and plants. They will dig with their snouts, a term coined "root," for roots of bulbs, National Geographic reported on its animal facts webpage.

These mammals can grow from 12 to 20 pounds and have a lifespan of 15 years, but are considered to be decreasing in population, according to National Geographic.

