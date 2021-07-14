Dad upgrades toy car in attempt to make it 'road legal' after he got pulled over: 'Inspired me'

A dad in the U.K. says he can now drive a toy car on the road legally after he modified the kid-sized vehicle with automotive tech.

James Scudder, 35, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire told FOX News he felt moved to convert his family’s red Super Sport XL after local law enforcement pulled him over to say he "should not" drive it down streets.

That mini traffic stop happened last year shortly after the pandemic began, but instead of feeling discouraged Scudder saw an opportunity.

"This inspired me to make it road legal so that I could drive it," he wrote in an email to FOX.

Scudder, a father of five and IT professional, originally purchased a set of ride-on cars for all his children during the first COVID-19 lockdown when it was clear his family wouldn’t be able to go on their planned vacation anymore.

The cars went on to serve as a great form of entertainment for him and his children.

The Super Sport XL ride on car Scudder modified is now outfitted with indicators, hazard lights and a horn to comply with local road vehicle requirements – which he’s demonstrated on his YouTube channel Stitch76.

While Scudder unveiled his "road legal" upgrade to the public in October 2020, interest in his channel has spiked over time as more people see him zip down roads with the Stitch76 handle clear on the front windshield. So far, his introductory video has received more than 32,700 views.

"With regards to cost, honestly I am not too sure as I never kept a running total, as I would need to explain the costs to my wife, who wouldn't be too happy," Scudder said.

A single Super Sport XL ride-on car typically retails between $1,199.99 and $1,299.99, according to current listings on toy websites.

The version Scudder has is a two-seater that originally came equipped with a 24-volt battery, which has since been replaced with a 48-volt lead-acid battery and can reach a top speed of 22 mph.

Aside from the Super Sport X,L Scudder said he’s modified some of the other kid-sized cars but only the one is designed to be road legal at this time.

When asked about what his family and friends think of his ride-on car mods, Scudder wrote: "They love them, they all think I'm a bit crazy and weird for doing it."

The Buckinghamshire Council has not yet responded to FOX News' request for comment on whether the car can be considered legal to drive on the road.