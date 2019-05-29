Dad interviews daughter on every first day of school for 13 years; adorable video goes viral

A dad is going viral — again — for sharing an adorable video compilation of his youngest daughter’s reactions to each one of her first days of school.

Kevin Scruggs of Washington uploaded a video of his YouTube page showing his daughter, Madison Scruggs, 18, being interviewed after every first day of school, starting in Kindergarten and continuing on until her senior year of high school.

"I'm grateful to be her dad and I'm glad people get to see the joy that's in her life," Kevin said to "Good Morning America," referring to Madison’s video.

Kevin started the video project with his oldest daughter, McKenzie Scruggs, 20, which he uploaded to his page after she became a high school senior in 2017.

"I thought it would be cool when they graduate … to see their whole career in one short clip," Kevin told "Good Morning America” about why he started the interviews.

Kevin told the outlet he collaborated with a video editor to personalize the videos after he had collected all the footage.

Both of the videos quickly went viral after they were shared on social media. McKenzie’s, which was uploaded in 2017, has received over 2 million views, while Madison’s, which was uploaded last week, has been viewed over 60,000 times as of Wednesday.

Those on YouTube have called Kevin “one of the best fathers in the world” and said his daughters’ are “blessed” to have him — a sentiment his daughters second.

"I'm really appreciative of how much time my dad put into it, how much he loves us and how much he and my mom do for us,” Madison said to “Good Morning America” of her dad’s creative project.

Kevin added that he hopes other parents are now inspired to make their own compilation videos.