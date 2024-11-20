Cyber Monday: 6 cordless vacuum deals you can't miss

There is no better time than Cyber Monday to switch out your vacuum cleaner for a more efficient model. Amazon and Walmart are offering discounts on select Dyson models, this favorite Levoit model and Shark cordless vacuums.

Cordless vacuums are a great upgrade because they offer the ultimate convenience and maneuverability to reach tight spaces, clean under furniture and navigate around rooms. Plus, all of these models are light and have powerful suction, so you get a quicker and more efficient cleaning experience with less hassle.

Here are six models you should check out:

Original price: $199.99

You won't need any convincing about the power of this cordless stick vacuum from Levoit. This vacuum is lightweight and runs up to 50 minutes on one charge. The suction is strong enough to clean floors, even in pet homes.

Original price: $129.99

Try the Black and Decker powerseries stick cordless vacuum for up to 20% more suction power and 44 minutes of run time. This vacuum automatically changes suction power based on floor type, optimizing runtime.

Original price: $519.99

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner has the power, versatility, tools and run time to clean pet-friendly homes. Dyson's de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types, and its stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from carpets. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar cleans upholstery and pet beds. This vacuum comes with a two-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support. You can buy this model for $299 directly from the Dyson website.

Original price: $299.99

This Tineco model handles both hard flooring and carpet and seamlessly transitions between the two surfaces, so you can smoothly take the vacuum from your kitchen to the dining room without having to adjust. The exclusive Pet edition has an anti-tangle head designed to cut through pet hair. That means you won't need to spend time removing and cutting tangled hair off the brush roll. You can buy this vacuum model on sale at Walmart for $279.

Original price: $1,799

Robot vacuums are impressive devices that will clean your floors well. The S8 MaxV Ultra is a superb vacuum and mop. It features Roborock's dual-roller design that reduces hair tangles and conceals scrapers to remove hair. It also uses Reactive Al 2.0 Obstacle Recognition and has a built-in intelligent voice assistant. This robot vacuum and mop features self-refilling, detergent dispensing, fast charging and off-peak charging, making cleaning easy.

Original price: $399.99

The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is a wet-dry vacuum for removing pet fur and trails on hard floors and area rugs. It has more suction than other Bissell models and can vacuum and mop simultaneously. Reviews note that it is lightweight and cleans well.