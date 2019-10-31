Man's 'creepy' offer to pay neighbor to cook is slammed online

A man’s bright idea to ask his neighbor to share her food with him because he doesn’t know how to cook and is short on cash, is being slammed online as downright "creepy."

The anonymous Reddit user, who describes himself as a 31-year-old “single guy who lives alone,” said he approached his neighbor of two years, whom he identified as Katie, with a unique proposition.

“So I don't know how to cook, and due to losing one of my part-time gigs, I don't have as much money for take-out anymore. I'm getting really sick of eating cheap fast food or box mac and cheese. I'm gaining weight and I never feel great,” he wrote.

Katie, who lives across the hall, apparently prepares dinner fairly often, as he can smell her “amazing” cooking from outside his apartment. “I've even complimented it a few times,” he said. He did not identify the city where they both live.

Though he admits he and Katie “aren’t friendly” aside from exchanging hellos, he says he came up with the idea to offer Katie some money each week to cook “a little extra.”

“She's cooking anyway,” he wrote. Unfortunately, Katie wasn’t on board with his plan.

“She looked surprised and said she couldn't because she was too busy (which didn't make sense cause she cooks almost every day but okay),” he wrote, adding that she said it was “rude” to ask.

“She isn't a housekeeper for hire,” he recalled her saying, along with telling him he "should get a housekeeper if that's what I want."

The man added that he also felt offended that she referred to him as "a stranger" as they have allegedly "talked in the halls before."

"Overall, she made me feel like a big jerk and really embarrassed for even asking her, and a little mad because she was acting like I was being creepy (I wasn't, trust me, she isn't my type),” he added. “I think asking her to split cooking wasn't completely outlandish, since she cooks every day anyway and it wouldn't be hard to make a little more.”

Commenters strongly disagreed with the Reddit user, pointing out that the offer was rather inappropriate.

“You are a jerk, you were being creepy, and you should be way more embarrassed than you are.” — Reddit user responding to man's idea

“Why on earth would you think that you're entitled to this person's cooking? Even if she were your spouse this would be a problem, and you don't even know her!” one user wrote. “How did you hear her say 'no' and decide to keep pressing the issue? She's calling you a stranger because you are a stranger, and she's telling you no because NO.”

“You're clearly making her extremely uncomfortable,” the user added. “You are a jerk, you were being creepy, and you should be way more embarrassed than you are.”

“What if on Friday she just doesn't feel like cooking? What if she goes on holiday for a week?” another commenter wrote. “She now owes ‘explanations’ about detailed aspects of her life to the random dude across the hall. Who might get angry if he's told on short notice that she will not be cooking for him. No thank you.”

Eventually, the man updated his post to acknowledge that his offer to his neighbor was indeed creepy.

“Asking her was inappropriate and, as much as I hate to admit it, creepy,” he said. “My instinct is to apologize to her, but since my instinct was to ask her in the first place, I'll do the opposite and stay out of her hair.”