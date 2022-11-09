Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video

Plane cuts it too close near a radio antenna amid a stunt performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Scary moment when airplane hits metal antenna while pilot performs stunts Video

Scary moment when airplane hits metal antenna while pilot performs stunts

An airplane pilot was performing stunts during a festival in Argentina when the plane collided with a metal radio antenna.

Watch out!

Planes were performing stunts at a festival in Bragado City, Buenos Aires, Argentina, when one plane cut it a little too close. 

A video that's been released shows the shocking moment when an airplane hit a metal radio antenna on Nov. 5, 2022. 

Spectators were attending the event to see airplane stunts.

But they were not expecting a collision to occur — or for spectators to be injured. 

Damage suffered by a DHC-1 Chipmunk plane after it crashed into a radio antenna while doing stunts at airshow in Bragado City, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 5, 2022.  

Damage suffered by a DHC-1 Chipmunk plane after it crashed into a radio antenna while doing stunts at airshow in Bragado City, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 5, 2022.   (ViralPress)

The video shows multiple planes performing stunts for a crowd of spectators at the festival before panning to a plane that was flying from behind — which ultimately hit the antenna. 

The metal antenna can be seen in the video breaking and appearing to fall, as the plane wing appears to be damaged as well.

The wing of the DHC-1 Chipmunk plane after it crashed into a radio antenna can be seen out of place.

The wing of the DHC-1 Chipmunk plane after it crashed into a radio antenna can be seen out of place. (ViralPress)

The unexpected hit caused the DHC-1 Chipmunk airplane to make an emergency landing shortly after.

Injuries were among the most concerning factor, specifically for the pilot. 

However, the pilot survived the hit uninjured. 

Some spectators, on the other hand, did take a hit. 

The DHC-1 Chipmunk plane suffered damage on multiple parts of the plane after the collision.

The DHC-1 Chipmunk plane suffered damage on multiple parts of the plane after the collision. (ViralPress)

Four spectators on the ground were wounded by falling debris from the scary encounter. 

Two of the injured spectators were treated at the scene. 

The others were taken to the hospital. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Argentina’s Ministry of Transport is said to be investigating the accident. 

