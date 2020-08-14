Couple stages romantic dinner on Brooklyn Bridge, makes the rest of us look bad

Leave some romance for the rest of us, will ya?

It’s not unusual to see lovebirds strolling across the Brooklyn Bridge at sunset, but lovebirds enjoying a romantic dinner complete with sangria and faux-candlelight? That’s a bit less common.

BRITISH DATING FORUM FOR ANTI-MASKERS FACES BACKLASH: 'OKSTUPID'

Dean and Jasmin Gaskin of Brooklyn, recently celebrated an epic dinner date smack-dab in the middle of the famed bridge, explaining to WABC that they weren’t quite ready to eat out at restaurants just yet.

In fact, Dean and Jasmin — the latter of whom described herself as a “sucker” for a good view —have been setting up their own outdoor dinner dates as far back as July, after the coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans for a 5-year-anniversary trip to Mexico. At the time, the two decided to instead venture to Coney Island to celebrate, bringing along their own food, furniture, table settings and even centerpieces.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"At first, people were looking at us like we're crazy," Dean told Buzzfeed News.

By the date’s end, the couple says they ended up attracting more well-wishers than they did funny looks, so they planned subsequent dates — sometimes with family and friends — in Queens, Manhattan, and at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

It was this past Tuesday’s date on the Brooklyn Bridge, however, that cemented the two as probably the most romantic couple in the city, as far as the internet is concerned.

Upon being alerted to the Gaskins by his brother, BuzzFeed News writer David Mack claimed they were “doing romance on another level.” Others on Twitter were also completely awestruck at the couple’s romantic idea.

“This is amazing,” wrote one admirer on Twitter. “What a beautiful couple … Thanks for allowing us a snippet of your lives.”

“Excellent, picture-perfect and a credit to your organizational skills,” another said. “Cheers.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dean, a high school basketball coach, also told Buzzfeed News he hopes the idea will inspire other couples to be more romantic — but at least one commenter fears he only inspired a wave of copycats across the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You realize now, there are going to be 50 people there tomorrow night,” the Twitter user joked.