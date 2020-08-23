Texas couple registered for 750 vacuum cleaners in Knot wedding registry

One couple in Austin, Texas, created a highly-niched wedding registry that asked for only one thing – vacuums.

The bride-to-be, Meg Hahn, put together the unique registry on the wedding planning platform, The Knot, to surprise her “vacuum connoisseur” fiancé, Brandon Armbruster.

“From a young age, I was responsible for maintaining the house. One of the tasks my little brother and I had to do was to vacuum the floors,” Armbruster told Fox News. “While most young boys may cringe at the thought, I actually enjoyed the instant gratification of vacuuming.”

He also owns seven robot vacuums to keep his home dust- and debris-free for his two teenage sons, Evan, 14, Carter, 16, and his “floofy” mini Australian shepherd named Finn and mixed-breed pup named Charlie.

As for why the registry exists, Hahn said she made it for laughs.

“I created it as a joke to surprise B, I knew it would crack him up. And to make our guests laugh. I wanted our wedding site to represent ‘Us.’ Our unique relationship and sense of humor,” she clarified. “And for my friends and family who haven't met B yet, this is one cheesy way of helping them get to know and love his adorable quirks the way I do.”

The eclectic selection of vacuums was put together by Hahn and amounted to more than 750 models. Armbruster then updated the list when he figured out what she had been up to.

“B couldn't resist making refinements to suit his cultivated tastes,” Hahn told Fox News.

The tidy couple say they don’t want their guests to feel obligated to buy them vacuums since the registry was largely made in jest but they would still welcome anyone who felt like joining in on the joke.

When asked what they would do if they received all the vacuums they picked, Armbruster says, “I would likely set up a YouTube channel to test them all. … I'd like to bring a little humor to the industry. While I may be tempted to keep them, I'd like to think of it more like a Vacuum Rescue. I can try them out, give them a little love, and then find a good forever family to donate them too. “

Hahn and Armbruster expect to get married in April 2021 at The Waters Point, a venue that overlooks the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas.