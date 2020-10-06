Coronavirus-related Christmas ornaments sell out online

Would these baubles boot you off the “nice” list?

In an apparent sign of the times, certain coronavirus-related Christmas ornaments have sold out online from a classic yuletide shop.

Old World Christmas touts itself as the nation’s “premier brand of Christmas ornaments,” and releases about 150 new glass designs each year, according to a product page. Though the Christmas season is months away, Yahoo Lifestyle recently spotted that a few pandemic-related baubles are already listed as sold out online.

Tree-ready decorations of a toilet paper roll, a hand sanitizer bottle and a mask-wearing Santa Claus currently retail from $14.99 to $21.99; it remains unclear when the items will again be available for purchase.

“Toilet paper had never made headlines like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the TP ornament description reads. “People stockpiled it, fought in stores over it and even created a TP bootleg market! Commemorate 2020 with an ornament, the highest demand product, toilet paper!”

A spokesperson for Old World Christmas was not immediately available to comment on the popularity of the ornaments, when they sold out, or how many were in stock.

Ahead of the holidays, and amid an uncertain future as the pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans to keep traditional Thanksgiving gatherings small in the fight against COVID-19.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in a recent update. "Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved."