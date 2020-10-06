Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

Coronavirus-related Christmas ornaments sell out online

Ornaments are modeled to look like toilet paper rolls, hand sanitizer and mask-wearing Santas

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
People are putting up Christmas lights during coronavirus pandemicVideo

People are putting up Christmas lights during coronavirus pandemic

It may not be Christmas in mid-March, but some people are trying to use some of that joy to lift the spirits of those around them, as the danger of the coronavirus becomes more apparent.

Would these baubles boot you off the “nice” list?

In an apparent sign of the times, certain coronavirus-related Christmas ornaments have sold out online from a classic yuletide shop.

Old World Christmas touts itself as the nation’s “premier brand of Christmas ornaments,” and releases about 150 new glass designs each year, according to a product page. Though the Christmas season is months away, Yahoo Lifestyle recently spotted that a few pandemic-related baubles are already listed as sold out online.

Though the yuletide season is months away, a few pandemic-related baubles are already listed as out of stock at the online Christmas shop.

Though the yuletide season is months away, a few pandemic-related baubles are already listed as out of stock at the online Christmas shop. (Old World Christmas)

WOMAN'S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP 3 MONTHS EARLY TO COMFORT COMMUNITY DURING 'HORRIBLE' YEAR

Tree-ready decorations of a toilet paper roll, a hand sanitizer bottle and a mask-wearing Santa Claus currently retail from $14.99 to $21.99; it remains unclear when the items will again be available for purchase.

(Old World Christmas)

“Toilet paper had never made headlines like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the TP ornament description reads. “People stockpiled it, fought in stores over it and even created a TP bootleg market! Commemorate 2020 with an ornament, the highest demand product, toilet paper!”

“Toilet paper had never made headlines like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the TP ornament description reads.

“Toilet paper had never made headlines like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the TP ornament description reads. (Old World Christmas)

A spokesperson for Old World Christmas was not immediately available to comment on the popularity of the ornaments, when they sold out, or how many were in stock.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ahead of the holidays, and amid an uncertain future as the pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans to keep traditional Thanksgiving gatherings small in the fight against COVID-19.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in a recent update. "Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved."

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.

Trending in Lifestyle